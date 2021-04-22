Chindata Group Celebrates Earth Day with its Carbon Neutrality Commitment

BEIJING, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, has released its latest sustainability video titled Achieving Carbon Neutrality, Action with a view to celebrating the 51th anniversary of Earth Day.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

On the key track of carbon neutrality, Chindata Group will constantly focus on the key goals, through continuous innovation, unyieldingly pursue the ultimate green solutions to digital infrastructure challenges and create a new economic geographic coordinate in the new cycle of change.

As a digital infrastructure provider that uses 0.014 percent of all the electricity consumed by China, Chindata Group has a responsibility and an obligation to lead and drive the zero-carbon transformation of the digital infrastructure and explore the high correlation between the competitiveness of digital infrastructure products and the transformation and development of renewable energy.

In 2020, Chindata Group initially proposed a carbon neutrality roadmap by 2030 as the first internet technology company in China's digital economy sector. In 2020, Chindata Group's owned data centers consumed 0.02 percent of the electricity produced in China from renewable sources. The resulting reduction in carbon dioxide emissions was equivalent to planting 200,000 trees every day.

Meanwhile, Chindata Group is promoting the construction of China's Internet technology industry's first 150MW photovoltaic power station to meet its own energy needs, and gradually implementing its 2,000MW wind and solar development resources.

Related Links :

https://www.investor.chindatagroup.com/