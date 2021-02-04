Chindata Group establishes subsidiary, Chinpower, to a greener hyperscale data center industry

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets announced that it is officially establishing Chinpower as its business subsidiary to develop a brand-new energy solution for the hyperscale data center industry.

Chindata Group launched a video focusing on its next-generation hyper-density data center integrated energy solution, a Chinpower solution to both supporting the rapidly-growing digital economy and addressing climate change.

