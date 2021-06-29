Chinese AI and RPA leader DataGrand Launches the World's First RPA Robot compatible with HarmonyOS System

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading RPA software in China, DataGrand RPA has immediately carried out adaptation to Huawei's HarmonyOS. Recently, Huawei has officially released its HarmonyOS 2 operating system and several new products equipped with HarmonyOS 2.

At present, the DataGrand RPA console has successfully implemented adaption modules to enhance its scheduling and monitoring function on Harmony OS. It is the industry's first and only process automation software compatible with the HarmonyOS system.

DataGrand RPA is the only software automation product in the industry that is developed based on Google Golang and supports all operating systems. The advanced technology and architecture selection makes datagrand RPA can be quickly adapted to the HarmonyOS system as a full set product.

DataGrand RPA is the only RPA product among industries that supports all platforms, including Windows, MacOS, Linux, domestic operation systems etc, and other operating systems. It is also the industry's first RPA system that is compatible with all domestic databases, and that supports automated control of all domestic and foreign office software, Including various client based ERP such as SAP, Oracle, Kingdee; Microsoft Office software and Kingsoft WPS; Browsers such as Chrome, IE edge, Firefox, etc.

DataGrand Technology Vice President Ke Jin said: "Golang is a simple, fast, and secure Programming language, which is suitable for building a reliable and efficient software. We chose to use the bottom-up approach for our entire product line. Although we had to work harder and face more challenges in the developing process, I mean, comparing with rebuild a .NET framework. In retrospective sight it was well worth, having mastered all the core technologies from the fundamental layer, DataGrand RPA software possesses the strongest cross-platform adaptability in the industry and can run on all operation systems." In the future, as the HarmonyOS system becomes popular PCs, RPA compatibility will become an even more important product capability.

As the first Chinese RPA product that combines self-developed AI technology, DataGrand RPA has served nearly 100 financial institutions, government, and Industrial juggernaut enterprise customers in China. In 2020, DataGrand was named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators,

Furthermore China CCB Guangzhou branch listed DataGrand RPA as the TOP 10 outstanding solution after its financial data intelligent experts' recommendation.

DataGrand is now providing services for multiple industry leading companies, including China UnionPay, Bank of China, China Construction Bank, ICBC, Bank of Communications, Post and Reserve Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Changsha Bank, Zhongyuan Bank, Zhengzhou Bank, Jiangyin Agricultural and Commercial Bank, Dafeng Agricultural and Commercial Bank, Donghai Securities, China Investment Corporation, Hengtong Group, Jordan Group, Vanke, Wanli Customs Brokerage, Yonggang and many other world's leading companies, to help empower their digital upgrade.

