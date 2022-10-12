The Chinese Brand Feast in the Word Cup, the Great Powers Strength Behind the Quality

The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 21 at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium. The Qatar World Cup has evolved into the year’s grand finale as the universally acclaimed sporting event following the conclusion of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The current president of FIFA, Mr. Gianni Infantino, stated that the upcoming World Cup in Qatar is the ideal opportunity to bring people together at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in May of this year. He made the audacious prediction that the World Cup is expected to attract more than 5 billion spectators worldwide.

Such a large-scale global event will inevitably require the support and participation of all nations and industries around the world, among them, Chinese brand power which actively parrticipates World Cup-related events is rising in recent years. As you can see, from stadium construction, to public transport, internet communication equipment and daily necessities, a “Chinese army” made up of Chinese construction and manufactured, shines on and off the competition.

The “Golden Bowl”, the main stadium for the 2022 World Cup, Lusail Stadium, build by China Railway Construction, which has a construction area of 195,000 square meters and can hold 80,000 spectators simultaneously, was officially unveiled on September 9 local time. It is the largest double-layer cable network roof single building in the world. Moreover, it is also the world’s largest, most complex, highest design standard, the most advanced technology and the most internationalized World Cup main stadium.

Chinese enterprises completed the Lucerne Stadium on time would not only ensure the project’s excellent quality but will also offer a positive guarantee for the World Cup’s flawless hosting.

In addition to the “Chinese construction”, the “national team” made up of Chinese brands has become an increasingly visible presence in the World Cup. It has been noted that during this year’s World Cup in Qatar, Chinese brands not only increased investment but also showed signs of blossoming in the category, fully demonstrating the power of a sizable nation and Chinese manufacturing.

As a licensed cup and jug products manufacturer and distributor of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Fuguang, the Chinese cup and jug brand, will show the world made in China and promote the world to hold the award together, relying on the good products of the cup and jug.

It is acknowledged that Fuguang is one of the leaders and standard setters in China’s cup and jug market, whose business covers more than 30 countries and regions including Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States, with over 1 billion service users. Through innovative cup & jug products and services, Fuguang dedicates to providing users with a safer, high-quality drinking experience.

For 38 years, Fuguang has provided scientific and healthy drinking solutions for people of different ages, different scenes and different drinking methods. Fuguang continuously improves and iterates its production process, making quality the brand’s guiding principle. The “National Cup” brand is also becoming more and more well-known while providing users with novel experiences.

Whether it is Fuguang or China Railway Construction, it can be observed that the globalization journey of Chinese brands always relies on quality and technology to compete in the global arena. The World Cup in Qatar will witness not just the best soccer competition in the world, but also a number of ground-breaking new technologies, experiences, creativity, and product power.

Fuguang has carefully designed a variety of World Cup series water cups and customized gift boxes to support the World Cup, so that fans can not only replenish water and energy anytime and anywhere, but also easily raise a glass to express cheers and celebrations. Do not underestimate this little cup, it is a must-have for fans watching the game. Focusing on the characteristics of the World Cup tournament and user needs, Fuguang has upgraded and innovated the color, appearance, material and function of the cup.

It is known that Fuguang chose 316/316L stainless steel and other safe & healthy materials for the World Cup series insulation cup products. Fuguang also used antibacterial stainless steel for a portion of the cup to add hard-core antibacterial function. According to CMA authoritative test, antibacterial stainless cups can effectively protect consumers’ drinking water health by killing off bacteria like E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus at a rate of more than 99%.

In addition, Fuguang has painstakingly made a customized gift box so that fans can watch the ball and engage in combat at any time. The custom gift box with hot blood red as the main color design looks full of the enthusiasm of the World Cup. When the outer box is opened and quickly assembled, a fingertip soccer field will appear in front of you, allowing you to play the World Cup with friends and relatives immediately, and release the passion of football. Besides, each World Cup water cup gift box comes with a mini soccer ball, enabling people to experience the fun of the tournament in a simple and direct way.

In the design of this World Cup series products, Fuguang fully considered many factors including technology, materials and application scenarios, and deeply explored consumers’ drinking water demands and pain points in the context of the event. Fuguang escorted consumers’ World Cup journey by using new materials, new technologies and new ways to play, so as to better convey the passion of the World Cup to the fans, and jointly perform the World Cup, the fantastic spectacle that attracting world attention.

It can be seen that Chinese enterprises meticulously polished each and every aspect, from the construction of the major stadium of the event to the design of the water cup in your hand, in order to guarantee the World Cup’s vitality. Nowadays, more and more Chinese brands are stepping onto the world stage and exploring the international market, and they are taking advantage of the World Cup, Olympic Games, and other major sporting events to deepen the international influence of Chinese-made products.

