A Chinese Gift to Singapore,JIN DA FU Tea Debuts at Fortune Centre

On June 24, 2022 Beijing time, “Peacock Shu Tuo” (Shu Pu’er tea), the oriental tea gift from the Chinese brand JIN DA FU Tea, debuts at Fortune Centre in Singapore, the “Oriental Crossroads” where the Chinese Pu’er tea brand presents its fabulous charm and demonstrates its brand strength to the world.

As a Chinese high-end tea brand, JIN DA FU Tea is dedicated to handing down Chinese traditional Pu’er tea culture and let the world know the authentic Pu’er tea. Established in 2012 by Mr. He Baoqiang, a tea merchant, JIN DA FU Tea has been prioritizing quality as its lifeline for ten years. With 10,000 mu of BanZhang ecological tea plantation, it adheres to the traditional handcrafted tea, optimizes two classic products “BanZhang Cabbage and BanZhang Peacock”, and opens over 1000 stores nationwide. Those have contributed to its evolution towards an influential Chinese Pu’er tea brand in the industry.

Hailed as the leader of the “Four Asian Tigers”, Singapore occupies the world’s busiest Strait of Malacca. Serving as the essential road connecting the East and the West, it is known as the “Oriental Crossroads”. What’s more, it is also the third largest international financial center after New York and London. Fortune Center in Singapore is a famous landmark of wealth, where many of the world’s business elites flock in every year. The advertising screen of Fortune Center has become the Asian showcase of world-class brands, and in recent years, China’s outstanding brands have gradually made their voices heard in the world here.

The landing of JIN DA FU Tea at Fortune Center is the first time for the brand as well as for the Chinese Pu’er tea industry. It demonstrates the contemporary strength of the Chinese brand, and moreover the cultural confidence of the Chinese Pu’er tea brand to shine in the East and go global. The Oriental tea gift “Peacock Shu Tuo” is a legendary work of JIN DA FU Tea that reproduces the classics, reflecting great brand style of promoting Chinese tea gift culture and welcoming guests from all over the world.

The year of 2022 has witnessed the tenth anniversary of JIN DA FU Tea. This debut in Fortune Center will not only achieve higher exposure, but also let JIN DA FU Tea stand on a higher stage of exchange, sharing the authentic Chinese Pu’er tea with the world.

