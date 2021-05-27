A Chinese manufacturer of customized lithium batteries- HOPPT BATTERY

Dongguan Hoppt Light Technology Co.Ltd is a professional manufacturer which customizes polymer lithium batteries, 18650 lithium batteries and lithium battery modules. It has more than 15 years of senior customization experience. One can customize the lithium battery products you need at any time.

With its high energy density, high power, high safety, environmental protection and other properties, after more than 30 years of development, Hoppt lithium batteries have been widely used in rail transit, marine ships, power communications, medical electronics, commercial finance, 3C consumption, and security Communications, prospecting surveying and mapping, photovoltaic energy storage, instrumentation and other fields. Hoppt Battery is a manufacturer specializing in the production of customized lithium batteries with individual needs.

Customization of Lithium polymer battery

Hoppt Battery customizes conventional lithium polymer battery: flexible size, full model, high energy density, good safety; low temperature polymer battery: can be charged at -40℃0.2C, discharge temperature -50℃-+70℃; explosion-proof polymer lithium battery ：Intrinsically safe type/explosion-proof type, meeting Exia iiA/Exib iiB T1~T4 standards; ultra-thin polymer lithium battery: thickness ≤3mm, the thinnest can reach 0.4mm, high energy density, long cycle life; special-shaped polymer lithium battery : The shape can be customized , arc, triangle, half moon, circle, polygon, etc.

Customization of 18650 lithium battery

Hoppt Battery customizes high-quality 18650 lithium battery with a capacity from 1800mAh to 3500mAh. The single battery has undergone a series of safety tests and performance tests. As professional customized solution provider and manufacturer for special lithium battery, we provide a complete set of power solutions from single cells, battery management systems, chargers to battery packs according to customer needs. Our customized 18650 lithium batteries are widely used in medical equipment, special equipment, military police, instrumentation, handheld devices, security communications and other fields

Lithium battery module customization

Lithium battery modules process batteries, PCB, BMS, connecting sheets, label papers into products required by customers through the battery PACK process. Hoppt Battery customized 12V lithium batteries, 24V lithium batteries, 36V lithium batteries, 48V energy storage power lithium battery packs, and produces large-capacity and high-performance lithium iron phosphate battery packs. We have the ability of one-stop service in the field of lithium battery. Call or email if you have needs on lithium battery customization.

