Chinese property developer Country Garden moves up to the 87th position on Brand Finance Global 500 2021 list

- The firm's ranking has continued to improve for five consecutive years

FOSHAN, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UK-based brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance recently released the Global 500 2021 list, with Chinese property developer Country Garden (stock code: 2007.HK) ranking 87th, having moved up the list for each of the last five years since making its first appearance in 2017. This is the first time the firm has entered the top 100 of the coveted roster.

Every year, Brand Finance, the world's leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy, assesses thousands of world-renowned brands and releases the annual Global 500 report. The Brand Finance Global 500 is the only ISO-certified list and one of the most authoritative global company rankings in the world. Brand Finance evaluates companies based on several metrics, including brand assets and revenue. The Global 500 serves as a testament to the overall strength and internationally recognized brand value of the companies included on the list.

The 2021 edition of the report demonstrates the increasingly strong brand presence of Chinese companies. Their combined brand value reached US$1.4 trillion in 2020, nearly 20 percent of the total. China came in third when comparing the aggregate value of the companies by country. In 2020, Country Garden delivered US$19.49 billion in brand value, growing 13.8 percent from the prior year.

Country Garden is committed to quality-focused development backed by robust operations. In 2020, the firm had moved up to the 147th position on the Fortune Global 500 list, making it the list's highest ranking property developer and marking the fourth consecutive year that the firm has been included. In addition, Country Garden garnered the 111th spot on the Forbes Global 2000 list, continuing the uninterrupted improvement in its ranking over 11 consecutive years.

Country Garden continues to focus on quality-based development by adopting a prospective approach to strengthening its comprehensive competitiveness during the full development cycle in line with the government's program for a new type of urbanization. In 2020, Country Garden Group and its affiliates achieved combined sales attributable to shareholders of approximately 570.66 billion yuan, up 3.34 percent from a year earlier. According to data from a third-party organization, Country Garden continues to hold the top position in the sector in terms of aggregate sales. Additionally, Country Garden is one of the few Chinese private companies to secure investment-grade ratings from Moody's and Fitch. During 2021, the firm plans to further boost growth as it continues to build on a strategy, now in its third year, of enhancing its comprehensive competitiveness by leveraging its already strong presence, while further improving quality and efficiency.