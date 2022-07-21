Chinese stabilizer manufacturer Hohem's product lineup now available at South Korea's E-mart supermarkets

The addition of the supermarket chain as a point of sale marks the firm's further expansion across offline channels throughout the APAC region

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hohem, a Shenzhen-based manufacturer of gimbal stabilizers for smartphones and cameras, has made its products available at E-mart, South Korea's most popular supermarket chain. The chain is owned by Shinsegae, one of the largest business groups in the country.

Hohem's product lineup is now available at over 40 E-mart supermarkets, including Hohem iSteady V2 and X2, two smartphone stabilizers that have gained popularity among local young digital enthusiasts who are keen to have new experiences as they embrace the latest in cutting-edge technologies.

Hohem Tech, a global leader in stabilization technologies, has already established a footprint throughout APAC by stocking its products on the shelves of brick-and-mortar supermarkets across the region. The availability of Hohem's offerings at E-mart marks an important step in the company's plan to further expand in offline markets across the region, while making it easier for the firm to provide premium products and services to local users.

Hohem has been mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sales of revolutionary, high-performance intelligent image stabilization systems for 8 years with an in-depth commitment to imaging devices. The firm has earned recognition as one of the top sellers on Amazon for its iSteady Pro 3 and iSteady mobile + stabilizers. Notably, in 2021, Hohem iSteady X2 ranked among the top ten digital products available on the global e-commerce platform within just a month following launch, in addition to becoming one of best sellers on AliExpress, an online international marketplace in China. In addition, Hohem iSteady V2 won the 2022 Red Dot Design Award in Germany for its excellent industrial design and innovative concept. Currently, the firm is accelerating expansion across both online and offline channels in the APAC region in a move to bring quality products to more users.

By integrating intelligent technology into high resolution photography, Hohem plans to continue providing users worldwide with premium digital products that help them record and enjoy every moment of life. The approach is a fundamental component of its mission to become the world's leading smart imaging brand known for its "customer first" approach to everything that it does.