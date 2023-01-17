Chinese Version of Rabbit Dance Hits Social Network

—

In recent years, Chinese elements are quietly becoming popular around the world. As the Chinese New Year approaching, Spring festival has been celebrated by people all over the world. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac culture, and in addition to the common New Year elements such as dumplings and spring couplets, the rabbit dance has recently become a new "internet sensation" in all countries, occupying all major social media in a short time. The video that mimicking the dance has become a traffic code, and the trend of its popular is rising.

Social networks stirs up a spree, showing rabbit dance of different styles

Over the years, the retro trend of the 80s and 90s has once again been sought after by users. Under this background, rabbit dance with blessing meaning of Chinese Year of the Rabbit has attracted social network users around the world.

The dance song originated from a Chinese company celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, and was discovered by several influencers on TIKTOK after it gone viral on China's Douyin. With its lovely and cheerful melody, catchy lyrics, and especially rhythmic dance steps, it quickly swept the world, and became a social currency among youngsters in a short time, and was competitively imitated and secondarily remade, with its popularity remaining high.

At the same time, as it coincided with the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Chinese version of the rabbit dance was rapidly spread among the celebrating dances and parties, and was sung under joyfulness, thus becoming a new program for overseas Chinese to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in Chinatown. So the song has become a popular dance song that has spread over many countries this winter. In Italy, where the rabbit dance originated, in India and Thailand in Southeast Asia, and in the United States, where street culture is prevalent, the Chinese version of the rabbit dance has gradually become a cultural phenomenon covering both the Internet and reality.

The popularity of Chinese rabbit dance originated from a Chinese company

The rabbit dance actually originated in Italy, named "penguin's game", and was renamed "Rabbit Dance" when it spread to China, becoming a common memory of several generations like generations X, Y and Z in China.

At the end of December last year, Yili, one of China's leading dairy brands, rewrote the lyric, choreographed new dance moves, and released the song online in China for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Rabbit. Surprisingly, the re-edited Yili rabbit dance became an unexpected worldwide hit. It became the common language of celebration during the Lunar New Year.

"Fashion is fluid rather than frozen, it cannot be eternal, but can be forever young". The hit of the Chinese version of the rabbit dance in Yili is the best interpretation of this law. Culture has no borders, and the charm of music can across time. The trend goes back and forth, and retro always seems to be able to interpret a new cultural craze in an unconscious moment. It is believed that when the Chinese Lunar New Year comes, this popular dance song, will also bring new energy to the world.

Contact Info:

Name: Carrie Kong

Email: Send Email

Organization: Shanghai N3 Creative Agency

Website: http://www.n3creative.cn/



Release ID: 89088275

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.