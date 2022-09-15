CHINT Obtains HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland

CHINT obtained the HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global leading independent third-party certification authority, marking CHINT's new milestone in ESG localization.

On August 30, 2022, CHINT ( https://chintglobal.com/about-us-13) obtained the HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global leading independent third-party certification authority, marking CHINT’s new milestone in ESG localization and the company’s upgrade of products in response to refrigerant in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry.

The certification accredits CHINT’s 12 low-voltage products ( https://chintglobal.com/categories/low-voltage-7-1077-1 ) in 3 series, including the contactor and the motor starter, which can be applied to different application scenarios and future trends in the HVAC industry.

With the increasing awareness of environmental protection around the world, Europe is vigorously switching towards climate-friendly cooling solutions and accelerating the application of environment-friendly refrigerants, more attention has been paid to industries of HVAC, petroleum & petrochemical, coal and power.

As a global smart energy solution provider, CHINT promotes the international certification of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products, effectively guides the development of power products towards low-carbon goals, and helps global HVAC customers save energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Beibei Zheng, Vice President of CHINT Global, said, “CHINT’s acquisition of TÜV China’s first HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification indicates that while our products and system solutions certainly meet international explosion-proof requirements, we also have the capability to pursue a low-carbon sustainable development.”

Guorong Sun Vice President | Industrial Services & Cybersecurity Greater China, TÜV Rheinland, said, “We are delighted to see CHINT’s continuous promotion of global energy transformation and refrigerant replacement in the HVAC industry.”

The NC1 and NC8 series AC contactors certified by TÜV Rheinland are suitable for turning on and off AC motors. The NS2 series AC motor starter can be used for motor overload protection. In order to test the safety of the related HVAC equipment when refrigerant leaks, CHINT entrusted TÜV Rheinland to conduct the explosion-proof compliance tests which simulate product usage in actual scenarios.

In terms of international localization, CHINT has always cooperated with global partners. CHINT has established a cooperation partnership and maintained active interactions with TÜV Rheinland for more than ten years.

At present, with its footprint expanded to Europe, America, Africa and Asia, CHINT continuously strengthens its end-to-end delivery capabilities in the overseas markets, promotes localized brand certification, and practices its customer-oriented concept with excellent pre-services through its overseas subsidiaries, overseas manufacturing centers, and overseas warehouses.

About Us: CHINT was established 38 years ago in 1984, With our rapid development these years, CHINT has become the world's leading intelligent energy solutions provider for the whole industrial chain with the most complete product ranges, from Plant to Plug. Our business network covers more than 140 countries and regions worldwide in areas of low-voltage, power transmission and distribution, water, gas and electricity metering, green energy like solar and more.

