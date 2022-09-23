CHINT UNVEILS STATE-OF-THE-ART INNOVATION LAB IN SINGAPORE

CHINT's Asia Pacific Innovation Lab, co-located in the Asia Pacific Headquarters, presents not just a space for businesses and professionals to experience CHINT's solutions but also to inspire and co-create ideas to challenge the norms of the smart energy industry

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHINT, a global leader in smart energy solutions, officially launched its state-of-the-art Innovation Lab and Asia Pacific Headquarters today in Singapore. This Asia Pacific Headquarters is slated to become the company's Global Headquarters in the future.

CHINT's Asia Pacific Innovation Lab will allow businesses, governments, academics, and communities to explore and be inspired by CHINT's solutions through showcasing new leading-edge solutions – such as EV charging stations, intelligent water systems, photovoltaics, and more. These leading smart energy technologies are relevant for all functions including the built environment, data centers, industrial, and smart cities.

The 400m2 Innovation Lab, also CHINT's first in the Asia Pacific, will allow customers in the region to experience live demonstrations and simulations of proof-of-concept.

Through this lab, CHINT will work hand-in-hand with businesses, governments, and communities to customize solutions that will solve their unique business and environmental problems, ultimately building a more intelligent and greener Asia Pacific. It will also address industry challenges such as Remote Factory Acceptance Testing (FAT).

Through its Asia Pacific Headquarters, CHINT will continuously create new job opportunities for the region. Globally, the company has always been committed to nurturing the finest talents including engineers and research scientists, to reimagine smart energy and develop ground-breaking future-proof solutions to empower the world.

The launch of CHINT's Asia Pacific Innovation Lab and Headquarters was co-officiated by Guests-of-Honor Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ms. Low Yen Ling, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the Republic of Singapore, Her Excellency Sun Haiyan.

Special guests who graced the event included Mr. Lim Tse Yong, Senior Vice President, Capital Goods, Singapore Economic Development Board, and Dr. Thomas Chai, Senior Director, Engineering, Singapore Polytechnic.



Left to right: Ms. Zheng Bei Bei, Minister of State Low Yen Ling, Her Excellency Sun Haiyan, and Mr. Johnson Luu at CHINT’s Asia Pacific Innovation Lab and Headquarters launch event.

At the event, Vice President of CHINT Global, Ms. Bei Bei, shared that the Asia Pacific Innovation Lab is established with the mission of providing better support to our industry partners in the region. She also shared that the Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore will be supporting the local offices of over 20 countries in the region, enabling CHINT to provide both regional and in-country support to its customers.

Pushing technology beyond boundaries, the Asia Pacific Innovation Lab will "create a collaborative space for CHINT to innovate alongside industry partners," said Johnson Luu, Marketing Director, Asia Pacific at CHINT. He also shared that the lab will "provide solutions to address the growing demand for renewables and sustainability, as well as digital transformation, which are the critical topics of today and tomorrow."

CHINT has kept innovation at the heart of its strategy and today, has expanded to become a global company that specializes in smart energy solutions advocating for sustainability. With over 38 years of experience and presence in over 140 countries and regions, this latest Innovation Lab will take CHINT's Asia Pacific offerings to new heights.

The Innovation Lab is located at CHINT's Asia Pacific Headquarters, 8 Kallang Avenue #04-06/09 Aperia Tower 1, Singapore 339509. An appointment prior to visit is recommended.

About CHINT Global

Founded in 1984, CHINT's business across smart electric, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart building, and many others, form a full industry chain advantage encapsulating "electricity". CHINT has operations in more than 140 countries and regions, with a revenue of nearly USD16.1 billion in 2021.