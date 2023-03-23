CHINT Won Bid for Brazil Vista Alegre PV Station

CHINT won the bid for the 902MW Vista Alegre photovoltaic power plant project of Atlas Renewable Energy in Brazil, and will supply 454MW of ASTRO N modules. This unlocks a new chapter for CHINT Astronergy’s journey with its N-type modules.

Following the 355MW Walla Walla photovoltaic power plant project in Australia, this is the largest single N-type TOPCon order to date for CHINT Astronergy, and will also become its largest TOPCon project in Brazil.

The ASTRO N series modules are the latest products of CHINT Astronergy’s focus on the development trend of N-type TOPCon cell technology. Since their release in April 2022, customers from all over the world have been making inquiries, and the product has left footprints across the globe. The Vista Alegre photovoltaic project is located in the state of Minas Geras in southeastern Brazil, which has the most cities in Brazil and is also a state with high energy consumption.

Brazil, located near the equator, has an average annual sunshine duration of over 3,000 hours, and 80% of its territory is in tropical regions. The hot climate is highly compatible with the ASTRO N series photovoltaic modules supplied by CHINT Astronergy.

The ASTRO N series modules are based on N-type TOPCon cell technology, combining multiple technologies such as N-type large silicon wafers, high reliability packaging, super non-destructive laser cutting, multi-busbar + half-cell design, optimized frames + double-layer high-transparency glass, etc., with a module efficiency of up to 22%+.

In addition to higher efficiency and power, the ASTRO N series modules also have the characteristic of a lower temperature coefficient. Currently, the temperature coefficient of conventional PERC modules in the industry is -0.35%, while the temperature decay of ASTRO N is as low as -0.29%.

This means that for every degree increase in temperature, compared with conventional PERC modules, the power loss of ASTRO N decreases by 0.06%, which will bring higher power generation efficiency in high-temperature environments.

Atlas Renewable Energy is an important business partner of CHINT ( https://chintglobal.com/ ) Astronergy in South America, and the cooperation between the two companies extends throughout the region. The Vista Alegre project is the tenth large-scale power station project that CHINT Astronergy has collaborated on with Atlas.

As a world-renowned renewable energy investment company, Atlas Renewable Energy is building numerous renewable energy projects worldwide, with an installed capacity of 2.3GW in operation and approximately 3.5GW in contracted projects under development, construction, and operation.

The Vista Alegre photovoltaic power plant project will help accelerate the renewable energy transition process in Minas Geras, Brazil and create an inclusive, resilient, and low-carbon energy system.

