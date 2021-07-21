ChipMOS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE CASH DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF NT$2.20 PER COMMON SHARE OR APPROXIMATELY US$1.58 PER ADS; COMPANY SETS DIVIDEND RECORD & DISTRIBUTION DATE

HSINCHU, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), announced its shareholders approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$2.20 per common share or approximately US$1.58 per ADS at the Company's AGM on July 12, 2021. The dividend, which the Company's Board had proposed on March 16, 2021, will be distributed to shareholders from earnings. The Company has submitted a dividend/distribution form to NASDAQ, as notification of the below actions for the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADRs").

Type of Distribution: Cash Dividend

Cash Dividend Declaration Date: July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021 Ex-Dividend Date: August 6, 2021

ADR Dividend Record Date: August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021 ADR Dividend Distribution Date: September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021 ADR books will be closed from August 5 , 2021 to August 13, 2021

, 2021 to The final dividend amount to be distributed in the United States Dollars will be determined by the Depositary, Citibank NA, once it receives the distribution from the Company on August 31, 2021 , converts the amount from New Taiwan Dollars into United States Dollars and deducts appropriate taxes and fees.

Questions regarding the dividend distribution may be directed to Tiffany Ma at Citibank, N.A. (Tel: +1-973-461-5734; email: tiffany.ma@citi.com).

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

