CHiQ's portable air conditioners now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHiQ, a high-end smart home appliances brand owned by leading Chinese consumer electronics company Changhong, rolled out its portable air conditioners this July for the Singaporean consumer on two popular e-commerce platforms in Southeast Asia, Lazada and Shopee.



CHiQ super fast cooling portable air condition

The portable, easy-to-install air conditioner, launched by CHiQ in 2020 and now available in Singapore, creates a comfortable and cool environment within a few minutes of being connected to an air duct. The model delivers a supply of cool air for a distance of up to 5 meters, far beyond the average for comparable products. With a large-diameter air outlet and high-efficiency compressor supplying an air flow rate of up to 380m³/h, it can cool down a room quickly and efficiently. Meanwhile, it is equipped with a turbine that atomizes the condensate water and a heat exchanger that discharges the water mist outdoors, eliminating the need for frequent emptying of the water tank.

CHiQ has grown rapidly in Southeast Asia over the past few years with an expanded presence in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Following the launch across the region of its three major product categories - TVs, refrigerators and air conditioners - CHiQ plans to further broaden its portfolio and enhance the quality of its offerings, with the aim of providing local consumers with smarter home appliances and premium services.

CHiQ has also widened its online sales channels by rolling out its products on Lazada, Shopee and JD.com. Most notably, the brand has, since the products became available there, ranked among the top five best-selling home appliance brands on the three e-commerce platforms. In addition, CHiQ has delivered a much-enhanced shopping experience by providing next-day delivery through tie-ups with Best Logistics and J&T Express.

Since its founding in 2014, CHiQ has established a footprint in over 20 countries and regions across Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with a growing line-up of products now available on over 40 e-commerce websites worldwide. The brand has also further strengthened its competitiveness by expanding its offering beyond TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners to include washing machines, displays, portable air conditioners, batteries, and floor sweepers. Its parent, Changhong, which has been included on the list of China's 500 Most Valuable Brands for over ten years, has now climbed to the 35th position. Brand value has grown to 187.685 billion yuan for 2022.