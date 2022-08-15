Choice Renovations Canada Signs Billion Dollar Group & TUK Capital As Clients

—

Choice Renovations Canada, a Toronto-based home renovations company, announces the signing of two key clients in the real estate space; a multi-billion real estate investment corporation and TUK Capital as well as their subsidiary group TUK Developments, a leading residential real estate development company.

“We are delighted to have a sign two major companies as clients. We are excited to work with them and translate their vision into reality,” said Choice Renovations Canada partners (Jordan King, Evan Ungar, and Josh Wilson).

Choice Renovations Canada is happy to be a part of the solution to the housing shortage by helping create further density through value add renovations, and ensuring quality units come to market for tenants to enjoy.

“This new partnership aligns with our overarching goal of partnering with large groups and bridging the supply-demand gap in the rental market in Canada,” partners added.

Starting in 2020, the three partners at Choice Renovations Canada have been recognized for their expertise in the real estate space. From revamping a space for functionality to redoing it to make it more beautiful, Choice Renovations is fast becoming the go-to place in the industry.

“Our expertise is what differentiates us from other players in the market. We have created a niche for our brand and a strong foothold in the industry. This partnership will act as a catalyst in our growth trajectory,” partners remarked.

Choice Renovations Canada offers end-to-end solutions, starting with architects and designers who are part of the core team and significantly contribute to the planning stage to ensure the product is per the client’s needs.

About Choice Renovations Canada

Incepted in 2020, Choice Renovations Canada is a full-service renovations and construction company based in Ontario and serves key markets across Ontario. The company works with individuals and investors looking to revamp their homes or investment properties. So far, it has delivered over 150 successful projects and is known for delivering incredible results in record time. As part of the offering, the company also provides funding solutions. To learn more, click here.

Contact Info:

Name: Josh Wilson

Email: Send Email

Organization: Choice Renovations Canada

Address: 1384 Roxborough Crescent, Burlington, Ontario L7M 1W9, Canada

Website: https://choicerenos.com/



