Chptr Revolutionizes Memorial Services With Innovative On-Air Tributes, Expanding Reach Through Sinclair Broadcast Group Partnership

Chptr's enterprise solution empowers funeral homes to offer unique, community-focused memorial experiences, now reaching millions of new viewers across hundreds of communities.

—

In a groundbreaking development for the funeral services industry, Chptr has expanded its B2B enterprise offering, providing thousands more funeral homes with an unprecedented opportunity to enhance their memorial services through on-air tributes. This platform is set to transform how communities remember and celebrate the lives of their departed loved ones.

Chptr's business solution allows end-of-life providers to offer families a powerful new way to share their loved ones' stories. By leveraging Chptr's advanced technology, communities can affordably create and broadcast compelling video tributes that go beyond traditional obituaries, capturing the essence of a person's life in a format that resonates with modern audiences.

"Our partnership with Chptr has completely transformed how we approach memorialization," said one funeral home owner. "We're now able to offer families a service that not only honors their loved ones but also brings the community together in a shared experience of remembrance."

The recent partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group marks a significant milestone for Chptr, dramatically expanding its reach and impact. This collaboration brings Chptr's innovative memorial services to hundreds of new communities and millions of viewers across Sinclair's extensive network of local television stations.

"The Sinclair partnership is a game-changer," explains Rehan Choudhry, CEO of Chptr. "It allows us to extend our mission of meaningful remembrance to a vast audience, ensuring that life stories reach and touch more people than ever before."

For funeral homes, this expanded reach translates into an unparalleled value proposition. They can now offer families the opportunity to have their loved ones' stories broadcast to a wide audience, creating a communal experience of remembrance that extends far beyond the funeral service itself.

The on-air tributes, crafted using Chptr's AI-powered platform, blend personal anecdotes, photographs, and video clips into compelling narratives. These stories are then broadcast on local Sinclair stations, allowing communities to come together in shared remembrance, even if they can't attend the service in person.

Chptr's enterprise solution also includes robust analytics, allowing funeral homes to demonstrate the impact of these broadcasts to families. Metrics on viewership and engagement provide tangible evidence of how widely their loved one's story has been shared and appreciated.

As Chptr continues to expand its network of broadcast partners, the potential for growth in the funeral services industry is immense. Funeral homes adopting this technology are positioning themselves at the forefront of a new era in memorialization, one that combines the power of storytelling with the reach of modern media.

For more information on how Chptr is transforming the funeral services industry and to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.chptr.com.



