Christian Encouragement YouTube Channel Launched By Spoonful Of Courage LLC

Spoonful of Courage LLC has launched a new Christian encouragement YouTube channel that shares short inspirational Christian videos.

The concept behind the new YouTube platform launched by Spoonful of Courage LLC is to provide both devout Christians and those who are curious about the Christian faith with uplifting, motivating and inspiring videos that reflect the joys of a life lived through faith. Spoonful of Courage has been founded by Charles W. Page, MD, known as Dr. Chuck, a Christian author, husband, father of five and practicing surgeon based in Texas.

As Americans, even Christian Americans, become less likely to attend regular church sermons and services, Spoonful of Courage’s founder Dr. Chuck understands it is necessary for Christian believers like himself to make more meaningful use of new avenues of digital communication in order to reach out to those who may not have a current local church affiliation.

Dr. Chuck describes himself as “the best guy to see on the worst day of your life”, and it is this signature optimism, faith, trust in God and warm wit that he seeks to bring to his new YouTube channel.

Newly uploaded videos on the Spoonful of Courage platform include short encouraging devotions, which Dr. Chuck recommends to both those who are worshipping in private and to those who lead Sunday School and other community faith-based services.

Dr. Chuck’s new Spoonful of Courage platform also contains the wisdom he believes he has accrued as a Christian author, and the name of the YouTube channel is taken from his most recent book, which was titled ‘Spoonful of Courage: Equations to Find Grace in Life’s Challenges’.

Above all, Spoonful of Courage LLC advocates that Christian faith can be a salve in times of struggle and hardship. For those that are seeking greater Christian support and wisdom, they also have their Uscreen channel on their website.

Dr. Chuck said, “Welcome to our YouTube site. I’m glad you’re here. Spoonful Full of Courage is about encouraging you to help see the possibilities God brings your way. We provide you with free devotions and interviews with experts in a variety of fields. We also share stories of hope, faith and courage from everyday folks. I’m Dr. Chuck, the host, and we’re honored you found our site here on the web. My motto is, show me your focus and I’ll show you your future.”

