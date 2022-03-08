Christians find solace, comfort and joy with new app

The Gratitude Christian App offers reflection and mindfulness at a time where we are recovering from the pandemic and challenges of the modern world.

Those who walk a walk of Faith in Jesus Christ know the importance of daily reflection and prayer in their daily lives. The hectic world does often prevent many from a sit down, meditative Bible study many would enjoy before beginning or ending their day.

Enter the Gratitude Christian App.

The Gratitude Christian App is a new app full of affirmations, verses and an opportunity to journal a personal journey through the day with a walk with Jesus. The app also features a selection of Bible stories and a full KJV for those who wish to study on the go but want to leave their personal Scripture at home.

The Gratitude Christian App is available on Android and Apple with paid and free versions available.

Gratitude Christian App IOS Version - https://shorturl.at/lnwDI

Gratitude Christian App Android Version - https://shorturl.at/hnzB0

The app also has a selection of Bible quizzes and trivia, perfect for those who want to stay sharp and keep their Biblical knowledge ready for Spiritual discussion or, if necessary, defense in the world.

“We built this app strictly out of love for our fellow man and to share the love of Jesus Christ with as many followers as we could. Everything in the app is designed to strengthen the relationship between the flock and the Shepherd,” said Mary Ann Roa, Head of Community and Patron engagement at the Gratitude Christian App.

The journal is a special addition to the app that many Scriptural apps lack. This gives users a chance to reflect back on their days of joy and struggle, and how their Faith was instrumental in that day.

Daily verses are available, as are attractive backgrounds and soothing music. This makes the app ideal for when a period of peace and quiet experience with Jesus is wanted or needed.

Learn more about the app at www.yourgratitudejourney.com.

