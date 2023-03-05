Christine McFarlane-Olsen, Best-Selling Author from New Zealand, Shares Her Story of Survival and Personal Growth in No.1 Hit, “Unstoppable”

Christine, a mother of eight, has become a best-selling author after sharing her story of survival, healing, and personal growth in the book "Unstoppable". Through her program in health and wellness, she hopes to inspire other women to overcome their struggles and pursue their dreams.

—

Christine McFarlane-Olsen, a mother of eight children with complex medical conditions, has been in the online space of health and wellness for five years. She recently became a best-selling author after being invited to contribute a chapter to the book Unstoppable. In this powerful anthology, Christine shares her story of survival, healing, and personal growth, inspiring women everywhere to overcome their struggles and pursue their dreams.

"When I was younger, I was told that people like me don't survive," Christine says. "It can be the hardest thing to live through, but there were days for me where I survived because someone said something. One little thing can help someone."

Christine's story in Unstoppable is one of resilience and determination. She has faced numerous challenges throughout her life, including raising eight children with complex medical conditions and overcoming her own health issues. Despite these obstacles, she has continued to grow and thrive, inspiring those around her with her strength and positivity.

"I am excited about becoming a best-selling author, but I don't know what will happen next, so it's scary," Christine admits. "I'm just waiting to see what is going to happen next."

The book, “Unstoppable”, hit “Best Seller” status within hours of its release and achieved Number 1 spot in 28 categories globally.

Through her story in Unstoppable, Christine hopes to inspire other women to overcome their own struggles and pursue their dreams. "You can overcome your situation, you can heal, you can grow, and all the way through the process, you are worthy, you are beautiful, and you are deserving of all the love in the universe," she says. "I also made a powerful decision to join a community where I am supported, able to grow myself and my business."

Christine's program in health and wellness not only supports her family's nutritional needs but also provides her with the flexibility to work around her children's medical conditions. Through this program, she has been able to build a successful business while helping other women and their families thrive.

"I would like to share my story of survival and development with women and through my example of personal growth, changing my situation and consistently reaching for more in my life," Christine says. "Never stop believing you deserve your dreams, never stop reaching for your dreams."

With her unwavering spirit and inspiring message, Christine is a beacon of hope for women everywhere. Her story in Unstoppable is just the beginning of her journey to inspire and uplift others. Connect with Christine on social media and join her community of women who are committed to achieving their dreams and living their best lives.

About Us: Christine McFarlane-Olsen is an entrepreneur who offers a program in health and wellness that provides nutritional needs for families and also teaches people how to generate extra streams of income through a proven system.

Contact Info:

Name: Christine McFarlane-Olsen

Email: Send Email

Organization: Christine McFarlane-Olsen Coaching

Website: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007173003270



Release ID: 89091385

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.