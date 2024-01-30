Christoph Olivier’s Innovative Approach to Personal Branding & Marketing Helps Law Experts, Estate Planners, Tax Advisors, and Financial Consultants Become the Nr.1 Authority in Their Field

Christoph Olivier Consulting is a premier video marketing firm specializing in personal branding. The company is on a mission to ensure its clients gain a competitive edge and dominate their markets via innovative video marketing strategies.

—

As Jeff Bezos said, “Your brand is what people say about you when you are not in the room.”

Christoph Olivier, a marketing and branding specialist, understands that personal branding is the way of the future for legal, estate planning, and financial experts.

According to recent studies, consumers prefer brands that connect with them on a personal level. A whopping 70% of consumers prefer CEOs who communicate on social media over text-to-speech videos and impersonal ads. Data sourced from SproutSocial highlights that this trend applies to both emerging tech startups and more traditional businesses, such as law firms, estate planning agencies, financial consultants, and CPAs.

Well-versed in a variety of legal fields, Christoph and his team are connecting firms operating in the legal space with the mainstream culture. By creating ad-worthy organic content for his clients, Christoph Olivier is forming a sturdy bridge of trust and transparency between legal firms and people seeking legal services.

Christoph’s team is reshaping the landscape of marketing for accountants by putting a unique, personal twist to branding and marketing strategies for accounting firms. Additionally, this premier consulting agency has an abundance of experience in contemporary financial advisor marketing strategies and is actively edifying clients about how to get more clients as a financial advisor.

Christoph’s expertise in a diverse range of industries and niches enabled him to create a surefire method of brand-building & advertising. In turn, his clients are becoming the go-to experts in their respective spaces. As a result, his clients are benefiting from additional estate planning leads, retaining more customers, and attracting level talent at the same time.

﻿﻿

What makes Christoph’s approach remarkably effective is its flexibility. The organic content his team creates serves as building blocks for a comprehensive marketing funnel, which fully optimizes the cost-efficiency of all marketing ventures, shaving up to 5-10x off the overall cost relative to contemporary advertising methods.

The process begins by creating well-structured informational short-form content on popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, prioritizing relevancy and mainstream value.

The “winning” creatives are then converted into social media ads giving the algorithm more of what it wants. The final part of the process entails building long-form educational content that fully dissects the topic, educates the market, and places the client as the first-choice solution.

“We believe that the person who educates the market will capture the market,” says Chris.

By offering pre-qualified appointments, tried & tested scripts, and tools to build brands that attract both A-level talent and customers, Christoph is empowering his clients to become the nr. 1 leader in their fields with minimal time-investments.

More information about Christoph Olivier is available on Christoph Olivier Consulting’s official website: https://christopholivierconsulting.com/.



