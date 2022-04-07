Chronic Bronchitis Symptom Relief – Shortness Of Breath AirPhysio Video Launched

—

By watching the new video, viewers can make a more informed decision about their health and wellness. The team aims to provide trustworthy and reliable information on a range of respiratory conditions.

More information can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaVUIS5BM76uLxH2MrYln1A

The latest video is part of an ongoing education campaign for customers across the country. Life Wellness Healthcare understands the difficulties that people face when dealing with respiratory conditions. It’s for this reason that they seek to provide actionable tips and useful devices for symptom relief.

One of the reasons that viewers could experience shortness of breath is strenuous activity or rigorous exercise. This is because the body needs to replenish its oxygen levels. Trekking at high altitudes can also cause shortness of breath.

However, there is a range of medical conditions that could also contribute to an individual experiencing shortness of breath. These include asthma, lung infection, anemia, chronic bronchitis, and congestive heart failure.

The company’s education campaign deals with chronic bronchitis as a key focal point, and it’s here where the innovative AirPhysio device can help. It’s designed to assist with breathing, while being lightweight and easy to carry. It’s also completely drug-free and complements traditional treatment methods for respiratory issues.

Chronic bronchitis causes inflammation of the breathing tubes, disrupting airflow. Other symptoms include coughing, mucus buildup, and wheezing over extended periods of time.

Customers are encouraged to speak to a doctor if their symptoms aren’t getting better. However, it’s also possible to complement a treatment program with AirPhysio.

The device uses oscillating positive expiratory pressure to loosen the bond of mucus on the airway walls. It triggers the body’s own natural cleansing processes, and allows customers to breathe easier throughout the day.

Life Wellness Healthcare explains that most people only need to use the device for up to five minutes per day to see effective results. For more information, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=buPMqk7NLho

A recent happy customer said: “This is a simple but very effective device. I’ve suffered from lung challenges for many years, and I instantly felt an improvement the first day I started using this.”

Interested parties can learn more at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device

