Chrysalis Ketamine Announces Major Depression Ketamine Treatment In Malibu

Chrysalis Ketamine (888-836-4334) announces its ketamine infusion therapy for individuals in Malibu, CA suffering from major depression.

—

Chrysalis Ketamine's latest announcement comes as US depression rates reach record levels, with Mental Health America reporting that major depressive disorder is now affecting more than 8% (21 million) of American adults each year. Treatment-resistant depression affects approximately 30% of individuals diagnosed with major depressive disorder, impelling them to seek alternative treatment options. The team at the Thousand Oaks-based clinic says its ketamine infusion therapy helps address symptoms of major depression, where other, more traditional, forms of treatment have failed.

For more details, please visit https://chrysalisketamine.com/ketamine-therapy-near-malibu-ca/

Chrysalis Ketamine's newly available ketamine treatment offers patients rapid relief from symptoms of major depression. As explained by Dr Karpanian, the clinic's founder, major depressive disorder (MDD) has fundamental differentiators from everyday depression, notably in its persistent nature. “Some sufferers may only experience a depressive episode once, but for most, depression will linger and bring on many episodes throughout one’s life.”

Key symptoms of MDD include persistent feelings of hopelessness, unexplained physical aches and pains, frequent bouts of tearfulness, suicidal thoughts, and more. Dr Karpanian says that ketamine infusion treatment can eliminate symptoms of major depression by rapidly boosting the neurotransmitter glutamate in the brain. “The promptness of ketamine in yielding an antidepressant effect occurs because this drug bypasses the conventional serotonin path and goes straight to switching on glutamate,” he explains.

Unlike traditional antidepressants, which boost serotonin levels before acting on glutamate, ketamine therapy can provide almost instantaneous relief from depressive symptoms. Treatment of severe MDD may require multiple ketamine therapy sessions over an extended period. The team at Chrysalis Ketamine works collaboratively with patients to determine treatment plans and schedules that will meet their individual needs.

Dr Karpanian recommends undergoing ketamine infusion treatment alongside talk therapy to enhance healing. “The process works best when approached holistically,” he states. “Good social support, supplemental and complementary therapy from your therapist or psychiatrist along with good sleep, diet and exercise are very important.”

Chrysalis Ketamine offers ketamine infusion therapy to treat a wide range of other mental health conditions including anxiety, OCD, bipolar disorder, and PTSD. Ketamine can also be used to treat chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia and CRPS.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://chrysalisketamine.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Hagop Karpanian

Email: Send Email

Organization: Chrysalis Ketamine

Address: 430 E Avenida De Los Arboles Suite 205, Thousand Oaks, California 91360, United States

Phone: +1-888-836-4334

Website: https://www.chrysalisketamine.com



Release ID: 89117901

In case of identifying any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release that necessitate action or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we strongly urge you to notify us promptly by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team is committed to addressing your concerns within 8 hours by taking necessary actions diligently to rectify any identified issues or supporting you with the removal process. Delivering accurate and reliable information remains our top priority.