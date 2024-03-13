Chrysalis Ketamine Announces TRD Ketamine Infusion Therapy Near Agoura Hills

Chrysalis Ketamine (888-836-4334) has announced its ketamine IV therapy for individuals living near Agoura Hills, CA suffering from treatment-resistant depression.

—

The latest announcement comes in response to a recent surge in U.S. depression diagnoses, with Gallup reporting a new high of 29%. Of these individuals, research indicates that as many as 30% will experience treatment-resistant depression (TRD), contributing to feelings of hopelessness and despair. With these insights in mind, Chrysalis Ketamine announces ketamine IV infusions for the treatment of TRD, where other, more traditional, anti-depressant medication has failed.

For more information, please visit https://chrysalisketamine.com/depression-treatment-thousand-oaks-ca/

Unlike conventional SSRIs, Chrysalis Ketamine’s IV therapy offers almost instantaneous relief from the symptoms of depression. By directly targeting the neurotransmitter glutamate, ketamine allows new brain connections to grow, helping to regulate mood. “This is remarkably different from conventional antidepressants, which initially boost serotonin activity levels in several different areas of the brain to ultimately affect glutamate,” explains Dr. Karpanian from Chrysalis Ketamine. For this reason, ketamine can provide symptomatic relief within hours of the initial infusion.

Symptoms of depression will vary from patient to patient but often include persistent feelings of hopelessness, frequent bouts of tearfulness, fatigue, and changes in appetite. As explained by Dr. Karpanian, approximately 70% of patients report a noticeable change in their depressive symptoms after their first ketamine IV infusion, with the effects lasting from hours to weeks.

To reap the full benefits of ketamine IV therapy, Dr. Karpanian recommends a holistic approach. “Good social support, supplemental and complementary therapy from your therapist or psychiatrist along with good sleep, diet and exercise are very important,” he says.

Chrysalis Ketamine primarily offers ketamine infusion therapy for the management of TRD, where at least two different antidepressant medications have failed. However, they also utilize ketamine for the treatment of many other mental health conditions including anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder, and OCD.

Agoura Hills residents can schedule a consultation with Dr. Karpanian via Chrysalis Ketamine’s website to discuss their condition and individual needs. Dr. Karpanian has over 10 years of experience administering high-dose ketamine to electroconvulsive therapy patients. For this reason, he is well-informed on any side effects that could occur and can answer any patient inquiries before treatment.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://chrysalisketamine.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Hagop Karpanian

Email: Send Email

Organization: Chrysalis Ketamine

Address: 430 E Avenida De Los Arboles Suite 205, Thousand Oaks, California 91360, United States

Phone: +1-888-836-4334

Website: https://www.chrysalisketamine.com



Release ID: 89124045

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.