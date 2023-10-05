Chrysalis Ketamine Launches IV Infusion Therapy for Depression in Conejo Valley

Chrysalis Ketamine (805-668-4533), a new Conejo Valley ketamine clinic overseen by leading ketamine IV therapy doctor Dr. Hagop Karpanian, is now welcoming patients.

Dr. Hagop Karpanian is pleased to be bringing ketamine therapy to the Conejo Valley area and he is now reaching out to individuals who are suffering from a mood disorder, including bipolar and major depression, or from chronic pain, and who are looking for an innovative treatment plan. By combining compassionate and personalized primary care with ketamine IV infusion therapy and a welcoming, relaxing environment, Dr. Karpanian believes his new center, Chrysalis Ketamine, can offer patients real healing.

Dr. Karpanian has opened Chrysalis Ketamine as research into the benefits of ketamine therapy continues to expand. As a recent article by Harvard Health Publishing of Harvard Medical School explained, ketamine has been proven to be particularly effective with mood disorders, including treatment-resistant depression. In several studies, it has also been proven to be lifesaving, with high efficacy in helping people who are considering suicide.

However, as Harvard Medical School cautions, ketamine is not right for all patients and they only recommend licensed ketamine clinics. As a board-certified cardiac anesthesiologist, Dr. Hagop Karpanian has worked with ketamine in this context for over a decade, and he is confident that it is this unique experience that has cemented his position as one of the most trusted names in ketamine therapy.

At his newly opened Chrysalis Ketamine, he will work directly with patients to develop a complete custom Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) treatment plan. All treatment plans will be developed in conjunction with the patient and their primary therapist, and they will incorporate both the IV therapy itself and several supporting preceding and succeeding sessions.

Dr. Hagop Karpanian is a graduate of UC Berkeley and the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Washington and a fellowship in cardiac anesthesiology at UCLA. His new clinic, Chrysalis Ketamine, serves patients in the Conejo Valley, Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and Calabasas areas.

A spokesperson for the clinic said, “Are you ready to take back control of your life? Are you tired of trying one medication after the other to only be left feeling the same? Then ketamine-assisted psychotherapy might be an excellent option for you. Contact Chrysalis Ketamine to request your KAP consultation and learn more about how ketamine-assisted psychotherapy can change your life.”

