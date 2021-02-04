Chubb announces new appointments for Asia Pacific's Property & Casualty team

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 February 2021 - Chubb announced today two new appointments for the Asia Pacific Property & Casualty team.





Alex Todd: As the new Head of Property, Mr. Todd will be responsible for the growth and performance of Chubb's Commercial Property portfolio in Asia. He will be based in the Singapore Regional Office and report to Grant Cairns, Chubb's Regional Head of Property & Casualty for Asia Pacific.





Mr. Todd has over 18 years' experience specializing in Commercial Property across Asia, Australia, North America and the UK, having held various positions with international insurers. Prior to joining Chubb, he was with AIG, where he led a team of 50 and was accountable for a variety of first party programs and speciality lines across Canada.





Jamie Park: In her role as Head of Financial Lines, Ms Park will be responsible for the underwriting, product development, new business opportunities, as well as driving the overall profitability of Chubb's Financial Lines portfolio in Asia.





Ms. Park was previously Chubb's Chief Underwriting Officer as well as Head of Portfolio Management, Casualty & Financial Lines and Environmental Liability in Korea. She joined Chubb in 2016 as Head of Financial Lines and Environmental Liability and since then, has been promoted to roles of increasing responsibility. Ms. Park will relocate from Korea to Singapore for her new role and will also report to Mr. Cairns.





On these new appointments, Mr. Cairns said, "I'm pleased to welcome both Alex and Jamie as new members of the Property & Casualty regional team. Alex is technically and commercially astute given his breadth of experience over diverse geographies. He is well positioned to support the continued drive and strategic direction of our growing property portfolio. Jamie is an ideal candidate for this Financial Lines role given her deep expertise across the various financial lines products. She is a capable leader with a strong work ethic and professionalism. I'm confident that under Jamie's stewardship, we will continue to grow and excel as the market leader in Financial Lines across Asia."





About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

