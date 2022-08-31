Chubb Appoints Belinda Au President of Chubb Life Hong Kong



About Chubb Life Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 August 2022 - Chubb today announced that Belinda Au has been appointed President of Chubb Life Hong Kong, subject to regulatory approval. She joins Chubb Life from Sun Life Financial, where she served as Chief Executive Officer, Singapore. In her new role, Ms. Au will have executive operating responsibility for the company's life insurance business in Hong Kong SAR, including the integration of the long term insurance business in Hong Kong SAR, which Chubb acquired from Cigna on July 1, 2022. Ms Au will also take on broader responsibilities within the North Asia region, to be announced in due course.She will report to Mr. Bryce Johns, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Chubb Life.Mr. Johns said "Belinda is a seasoned insurance executive who has a proven track record leading and managing businesses, including multi-channel distribution and marketing, in several markets across Asia. With the recent acquisition of Cigna's personal accident, supplemental health and life insurance business, Belinda will drive a deliberate growth agenda across distribution channels, while looking through a strategic lens at emerging opportunities for catalytic development in the Greater Bay Area."Ms. Au has more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to serving as Chief Executive Officer, Singapore for Sun Life, she was General Manager of Distribution and Marketing at Sun Life Hong Kong. Earlier in her career, Ms. Au held senior leadership roles in distribution and marketing in Hong Kong and Shanghai with AIA and Manulife. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science and Applied Mathematics from the University of Toronto (Canada), and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Hull (United Kingdom).Hashtag: #ChubbLifeHongKong

Chubb Life is the international life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a joint-venture in China. Chubb Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong (Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings, accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk





About Chubb

