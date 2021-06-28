Chubb Makes Leadership Appointments in Europe, Middle East and Africa Region

LONDON, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced senior leadership appointments in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Sara Mitchell is appointed Division President of Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa. Sara will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health and consumer lines operations across 26 countries in Continental Europe, Middle East and North Africa. In her most recent role, Sara was Division President for United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa.

Mark Roberts is appointed Division President for the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa and succeeds Sara. Mark will be responsible for Chubb's property and casualty, accident and health and consumer lines operations across the United Kingdom, Ireland and South Africa. Mark's most recent role was Chief Underwriting Officer for Property and Casualty, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Robert Wilson is appointed Chief Underwriting Officer for Chubb Global Markets and Active Underwriter of Chubb's Lloyd's Syndicate 2488. Robert will be responsible for all underwriting activity in Chubb Global Markets and Syndicate 2488. In his most recent role, Robert was Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer and Head of Underwriting Operations at Chubb Global Markets.

Sara, Mark and Robert will all report to David Furby, Regional President, Europe, Middle East and Africa. In addition to his current responsibilities, David is assuming the role of President of Chubb Global Markets.

All appointments are with immediate effect subject to regulatory approvals.

David Furby said: "I'm truly excited to have Sara, Mark and Robert on the leadership team in the EMEA region. They all have a proven track record and will with their solid leadership experience bring the best of Chubb to our clients and brokers across the region."

Juan Luis Ortega, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group and President of Overseas General Insurance, said: "With their decades of industry experience and accomplishment, and under the overall leadership of David Furby, these three executives – Sara, Mark and Robert – represent an exceptionally strong and talented team leading our region in Europe, Middle East and Africa. We are delighted to make these senior appointments, which further demonstrate the significant bench strength of talent within Chubb."

Sara Mitchell has more than 18 years of insurance industry experience. Sara joined Chubb in 2011 and has served in a number of senior management roles in both the consumer and commercial property and casualty business in the UK and Europe. Prior to joining Chubb, Sara held a variety of roles at RSA and Allianz. She has a degree in Chemistry from the University of Manchester and is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Mark Roberts has 28 years of insurance industry experience, including 22 years with Chubb. Mark joined the company in 1999 and has held over the years increasingly senior underwriting and management roles. Mark started his career as a broker at SBJ and prior to joining Chubb, worked as an underwriter at ITT London & Edinburgh. Mark has a degree in Ancient History from Durham University.

Robert Wilson has 35 years of insurance industry experience. Robert joined Chubb in 2009 and has held various senior roles in Chubb Global Markets. Prior to joining Chubb, Robert worked as a reinsurance treaty broker with Marsh, JLT and Aon.

