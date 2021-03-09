Chubb Names Peter Kelaher Country President for Australia and New Zealand

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 March 2021 - Chubb today announced that it has appointed Peter Kelaher Country President for Australia and New Zealand. In his new role, Mr. Kelaher, who is currently Senior Vice President and Head of Property and Casualty (P&C) for Australia and New Zealand, will have executive operating responsibility for the company's general insurance business, including commercial P&C, traditional and specialty personal lines, and accident and health insurance. He will oversee all facets of the business including strategy, product and business development, underwriting and service operations, and profit and loss performance. The appointment is effective immediately.





Mr. Kelaher will report to Paul McNamee, Senior Vice President, Chubb Group and Regional President of Asia Pacific. He succeeds Jarrod Hill, who is leaving the company.





Chubb has been present in the Australia/New Zealand market for more than 100 years. With seven branches and more than 800 staff, the company offers an extensive range of commercial and consumer coverages to a broad client base, including many of the largest companies. Chubb serves affluent and high net worth individuals and families with high-value personal lines protection. The company also provides individuals with travel and personal accident insurance.





"It is a great pleasure to appoint Peter to lead our Australia and New Zealand general insurance operations," said Mr. McNamee. "Peter has taken on increased responsibility over the last several years and has proven to be an outstanding leader with the experience and skills to continue to drive the business forward. His extensive network, as well as his deep understanding of Chubb and general insurance, will allow us to continue to grow and maximize our opportunities."





"We want to thank Jarrod for his many years of service to the company and wish him the best in his future endeavors," added Mr. McNamee.





Mr. Kelaher has 20 years of insurance industry experience. He joined the company in 2008 as a financial lines underwriter and was promoted to product manager for directors and officers. He was named to lead the P&C business for Australia and New Zealand in 2016. Mr. Kelaher has a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree in International Business from the University of Technology Sydney.





