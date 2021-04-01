Chubu Miraiz and MC Launch New Assisted-Living JV

TOKYO, Apr 1, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Co., Inc. (Chubu Miraiz) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce their establishment today of a new joint-venture company that will specialize in providing assisted-living services across Japan. Named Chubu Electric Power Miraiz Connect Co., Inc. (CEPM Connect), the new company will provide a wide range of services designed to improve citizens' quality of life, including monitoring of elderly relatives, assistance with child raising, and general food and healthy-lifestyle services.Driven by its mission to develop lifelong customer connections, CEPM Connect will create multi-generational family ties and link how we live, form our communities, and engage in business, thereby providing services that have a meaningful impact on Japan's regional and societal development.These services, which will be developed in a stepwise fashion, will include life-planning and insurance advice, a seniors-monitoring system that takes advantage of network servers and electronic data, and collaborations with one of Japan's largest convenience-store chains, Lawson.CEPM Connect's first project, a partnership with the gig-job-app operator Sharefull, Inc., is set to begin sometime this month. It will match gig-job seekers with businesses looking for immediate help.Gig jobs are temporary or on-call jobs that can often be measured in days and comprise as little as a few hours of work. They allow people to make effective use of their available hours. Businesses can use this service free of charge to find people for fill-in shift work until they can hire more permanent part-time staffers. It is a new kind of job-recruiting service suitable to the gig economy. Details on the service's official launch date and how users can register are available on CEPM Connect's website.Copyright 2021 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.jcnnewswire.com