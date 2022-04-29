Church ERTC Pre-Qualification | 2022 Tax Relief Funds Application Service Launch

—

FaithBasedSolutions.com’s latest launch provides church leaders and administrators with a simple way to access funding to smooth the path to financial recovery. The company specializes in helping religious organizations navigate the complexities of the tax rebate system.

The announcement explains how clients can now get pre-qualified for an ERTC payout by simply filling in a 15-minute questionnaire on FaithBasedSolutions.com. The site provides a streamlined and secure portal to upload all of the relevant documentation to support claims.

The ERTC is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) – an unprecedented financial stimulus package enacted by Congress in 2020 in response to the global health crisis. Over $2.2 trillion was injected into the economy to support businesses affected by the nationwide shutdowns and to help employers retain their workforce.

Applicants can now claim a credit for up to 50% of qualified wages and healthcare plan expenses paid between March 2020 and January 2021. Churches can also claim up to $10,000 per employee for quarters 1, 2, and 3 of 2021. This equates to a maximum of $21,000 per employee.

Previously businesses and organizations who had taken out PPP loans were not eligible to apply for ERTC but access to the program has now been expanded, enabling thousands more churches and faith-based ventures to access this funding. The ERTC is a credit and, unlike PPP loans, does not have to be paid back.

FaithBasedSolutions.com clients benefit from audit-proof documentation for any future IRS inspections. The site facilitates the easy upload of 941 returns, PPP loan documents, and raw payroll. The company’s dedicated team then calculates the applicant’s entitlement. This is then paid directly by the IRS with a check normally arriving within a few weeks.

The company understands the challenges facing church organizations in the modern age, delivering rapid and reliable tax credit support across all denominations. FaithBasedSolutions.com charges no upfront fee for its services with any payable invoice being entirely contingent on securing funding.

A spokesperson says, “Start with the ten simple questions on the site to begin a claim. We will email a secure link to an application questionnaire to be completed online.”

With its latest ERTC service updates, FaithBasedSolutions.com is helping churches across the nation find a path to recovery in the post-pandemic era.

