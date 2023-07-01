Church of the Highlands Announces Yet Another Successful ‘Summer Blast,’ Yearly Children’s Conference

After another successful Summer Blast, Church of the Highlands' staff and community highlights importance of keeping children engaged in stimulating and instructive environment

—

Church of the Highlands is pleased to announce the success of their recent children’s conference, Summer Blast. This three-day event, held from June 26 to 28, provided an engaging and memorable experience for children entering kindergarten to 6th grade, as they explored the teachings of God's Word.



Summer Blast aimed to create an interactive environment where children could learn key biblical lessons through engaging stories and specially crafted video parables. Each day of the conference focused on a specific biblical point, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the teachings.



Throughout the conference, over 9,300 children across 21 locations participated in a variety of activities designed to enhance their learning and enjoyment. The combination of Bible stories, video parables, and interactive sessions provided a stimulating atmosphere for each child. The dedicated team of over 3,700 volunteers worked diligently to ensure that every child had a rewarding experience during Summer Blast.



The conference welcomed all children, free of charge, regardless of their background or affiliation. Church of the Highlands believes in sharing the teachings of Jesus and fostering the spiritual growth of young individuals within the community. Summer Blast reflected their commitment to providing a space for children to explore their faith.



As a token of appreciation and to commemorate the event, each child attending Summer Blast received a complimentary t-shirt as well as daily crafts they could take with them. These gestures served as a keepsake of their time at the conference and fostered a sense of unity among the participants.



The success of Summer Blast can be attributed to the support and dedication of the Church of the Highlands community, including the organizers, volunteers, parents, and, most importantly, the enthusiastic participants. Their collective efforts contributed to an exceptional event that inspired young hearts and minds, fostering a love for God's Word within the next generation.



Church of the Highlands extends gratitude to everyone who played a role in making Summer Blast a success. The positive impact of this conference will undoubtedly continue to resonate in the lives of the children who attended, as they embark on a lifelong journey of faith and spiritual growth.



For more information about Church of the Highlands and future events, please visit https://www.churchofthehighlands.com.



About Church of the Highlands:

Church of the Highlands is a welcoming community of faith, where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can experience a fresh, enjoyable connection to God and one another. With a simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping every person live the full life for which God created them.



At Church of the Highlands, the emphasis is on developing a personal relationship with God rather than merely practicing religion. The weekend services offer a safe and engaging environment where both newcomers to faith and seasoned Christ followers can learn more about what it means to know God and grow closer to Him.



Contact Info:

Name: Jessica Brown

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mercury News Media

Website: https://www.mercurynewsmedia.com/



Release ID: 89101313

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.