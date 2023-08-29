Church of the Highlands Celebrates Successful Revival Nights

Church of the Highlands celebrates the success of its first-ever Revival Nights

Church of the Highlands is excited to celebrate its first-ever Revival Nights. August 13-16, 21 locations hosted an evening service designed to encourage attendees to re-ignite their faith.



In conjunction with their bi-annual 21 Days of Prayer services taking place every morning from August 6 - 26, Revival Nights created an additional atmosphere for attendees to gather together to seek God.



Revival Nights provided an opportunity for attendees to experience extended worship, prayer, and a message from God’s word. These nightly services provided another opportunity during a season focused on prayer for attendees to seek God together and grow in their faith. Intentionally designed children's services were also available so that parents of young and school-aged children had the ability to join.



These powerful services began each night at 6:30pm at Highlands campuses across the state of Alabama and in two locations in Georgia. The final Revival Night on Wednesday was specifically geared toward the men of the church to be encouraged in their faith and build community.



In addition to August’s prayer gatherings, Highlands also has 21 Days of Prayer and Fasting each January, and members participate through fasting as well.



Church of the Highlands is a local church with locations across Alabama and parts of Georgia where attendees can experience a fresh, powerful connection to God and one another. Highlands exists to help people Know God, Find Freedom, Discover Purpose, and Make a Difference. With this simple and impactful focus, everything the church does is aimed at helping each person live the full life for which God created them.



