Churchill & Harriman Announces Collaboration with Lenovo to Include Global Security Risk Assessment and Mitigation Capabilities in ThinkShield Cybersecurity Portfolio

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Churchill & Harriman, Inc. (C&H), the enterprise risk management company, announced a collaboration with Lenovo to integrate C&H’s Security Risk Assessment© solution within Lenovo's ThinkShield cybersecurity portfolio of solutions. Lenovo customers can now purchase C&H’s Security Risk Assessment©, which provides customers with necessary empirical evidence to prioritize security investment decisions, as well as recommendations for enhancing security.



The outputs of the Security Risk Assessment© provide organizations aiming to improve their security program with a baseline for best practice. A completed Security Risk Assessment© includes an actionable report specific to the 6 US National Institute of Standards and Technology defined critical security domains and 17 security practices to comply with established basic cyber hygiene requirements. The assessment also includes recommendations for Lenovo ThinkShield portfolio of cybersecurity solutions and C&H services to increase security efficacy.

“We are excited to collaborate with Lenovo and provide their customers around the world a clear, efficient path to help achieve cyber hygiene and ultimately cyber resilience,” said Ken Peterson, CEO, Churchill & Harriman, Inc. “Increasingly Boards of Directors and other customer decision makers require empirical evidence to prioritize security investments. Companies must also provide evidence of cyber hygiene best practices in order to conduct business in the global economy. The C&H Security Risk Assessment© provides customers with empirical evidence of gaps in their basic security practices as well as recommendations to fill identified gaps with Lenovo ThinkShield Products and C&H services, helping the customer protect revenue streams and their reputation.”

"For decades, Churchill & Harriman, Inc. has been entrusted to assess risk, as well as develop and implement solutions at the most rigorous standards across global industry, government, public-private partnerships, industry consortiums, and the regulatory community,” said Nima Baiati, Executive Director and General Manager, Cybersecurity Solutions, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo. “We are pleased to add these benefits and value to our customers.”

The Churchill & Harriman Security Risk Assessment© is available through Lenovo's network of global sales and partners today. For more information visit: Security Risk Assessment©

About Churchill & Harriman, Inc.

Churchill & Harriman, Inc. (C&H) is a trusted partner and leader, providing cybersecurity risk management and compliance solutions. Founded in 1986 with headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey, beginning in 1997 we have executed cybersecurity risk management projects and engagements within Critical Infrastructure environments throughout the United States and globally. We are privileged to serve clients in information technology, media, entertainment education, architecture, engineering, construction, defense, government, healthcare, life sciences, transportation, banking, financial services, insurance, engineering, mobile commerce, telecommunications, manufacturing, and foods.

Churchill & Harriman, Inc. is a trusted partner and advisor to clients at all levels of maturity, including private industry, regulators, public/private partnerships, and industry consortiums. We provide end-to-end cybersecurity risk management and compliance advisory services through remediation solutions for clients worldwide.

Churchill & Harriman’s HQ is in Princeton, NJ and operates globally. Learn more: www.chus.com

