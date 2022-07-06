Ciba Vision Johor Sdn. Bhd. also known as ALCON Johor earns the best place to work certification in Malaysia for the second year in row

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcon Johor an affiliate of the largest eye care device company in the world with 75 years heritage, present in over 70 countries and serving patients in more than 140 countries by over 23,000 associates, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in Malaysia for the second consecutive year. This acknowledges Alcon's commitment towards fostering an environment and culture of respect, pride amongst its employees. According to the company results, 95% of the employees said it's a great workplace compared to 79% in a typical company in Malaysia.

It is a great feeling to be recognized as the Best Place to Work second year in a row. We are profoundly honored and humbled to receive this recognition; at Alcon, we are deliberate in creating a conducive environment that promotes our culture, where our associates are valued, recognized, and rewarded. We couldn't have achieved this without the trust and belief of our associates. Our associated have created a thriving culture based on the Foundational principles of Customers, Innovation, and People. Alcon is proud to support our dedicated and energized workforce who are committed to fulfilling our mission to help people see brilliantly. Dr. James J. Govindasamy, General Manager.

It is a proud moment to be recognized for the second time as Best Place to Work in Malaysia for 2022. Given the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, I am genuinely humbled and pleased by the results. We prioritized people and business results while staying committed to producing best-in-class products for our customers and patients. With the "My Alcon, My Family" spirit, I am confident we will reach newer heights in the coming year. – said Tan Bee Hong, East Asia MTO HR Head/Director

Every year in Malaysia, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

About COMPANY

Alcon is the world leader in eye care, dedicated to helping people see brilliantly. With our 75 years heritage, we are the largest eye care device company in the world – with complementary businesses in Surgical and Vision Care. Our business is built on a solid foundation of market-leading eye care expertise and deep, long-standing relationships with eye care professionals. Alcon is leading in eye care innovation and is well positioned for growth in an expanding global marketplace. We have a long history of industry firsts, based on deep capabilities in materials science, surface chemistry and optics. Our strong pipeline includes more than 100 projects in process and more than 1,200 associates worldwide researching and developing treatments for vision conditions and eye diseases.

CIBA VISION Johor Sdn. Bhd. is known internally as Alcon Johor, is part of the Alcon Vision Care portfolio, established in 2005 and fully operational commercially in 2007.

The Alcon Johor manufacturing site is mandated to be the center of excellence for Double Sided Molding (DSM) platform for the entire Alcon globally, focused solely on producing high quality sterile soft contact lenses for correction of refractive error and/or for use as bandage lenses for more than hundred countries worldwide when it was established in 2005. Our manufacturing facility is located in a wholly own thirty-two (32) acres campus at Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Johor, Malaysia.

The site produces Alcon's first and only contact lenses to bring together two advanced technologies designed to provide longer-lasting lens surface moisture and deposit protection, the AIR OPTIX® product family. They provide clear vision and consistent comfort, and nearly all produced exclusively at the site for the global market.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to the HR practices. Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org