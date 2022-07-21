CICC Hong Kong Asset Management Launches China Equity Fund

HONG KONG, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited ("CICC HKAM"), a wholly owned subsidiary of China International Capital Corporation Limited ("CICC", 601995.SH, 3908.HK), announced today the launch of the CICC China Equity Fund (the "Fund").

Drawing upon CICC's comprehensive investment expertise of China market, the Fund seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation for investors through investing in China's economic growth. The Fund shall invest primarily in equity securities and equity equivalent securities (including American Depository Receipts and/or Global Depository Receipts) of companies that are domiciled in, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in, the People's Republic of China; and equity funds and/or exchange traded funds which will have similar investment objectives and/or strategies as the Fund.

"This Fund highlights our commitment to developing cross-border investment products and serving our clients around the globe," said Frank Xu, CICC's Assistant President and Head of Asset Management Segment, "With our in-depth knowledge of companies in the China A-shares and H-shares universe, the new Fund will allow international investors to access the second largest stock market in the world[1]."

The launch of the Fund marks another milestone for CICC HKAM, which provides a wide range of asset management products and services for investors. It is the seventh sub-fund under its unit trust CICC Fund Series. The other sub-funds under CICC Fund Series include CICC Hong Kong Equity Fund and five Hong Kong listed ETFs. With the vision of becoming a "Recognized China Investment Expert for Global Investors" and a "Trusted Overseas Asset Management Partner for Chinese Institutions", CICC HKAM endeavors to build a connection between China and the rest of the world, help domestic investors achieve global asset allocation, and introduce China's rapid development with international investors.

[1] Data Source: Willis Towers Watson. See https://www.wtwco.com/en-HK/Insights/2021/10/the-merits-of-a-stand-alone-equity-allocation-to-china.

About China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC):

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role in supporting China's economic reforms and liberalization through the provision of comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, wealth management, asset management, private equity investment, and research. As a China expert, CICC provides in-depth and insightful interpretation and analysis on the Chinese economy and markets. With sustainability at the core of CICC's values, we seek to create long-term value for society and actively practice corporate social responsibility at the highest industry standard. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China and offices in Hong Kong SAR, New York, Singapore, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited:

China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited ("CICC HKAM") was established in 2005 in Hong Kong as a wholly owned subsidiary of China International Capital Corporation Limited ("CICC"), a leading Chinese investment bank. CICC HKAM is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") to carry out Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated activities.

CICC HKAM provides full-range asset management products and investment solutions, including SFC-authorized funds, ETFs, non-SFC authorized funds, as well as discretionary account management. CICC HKAM's capabilities cover major asset classes, including fixed income, equities, commodities as well as quantitative strategies. CICC HKAM also manages one of the largest* QFII ("Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors") schemes.

Adhering to CICC's core value of "Chinese roots and international reach", CICC HKAM is committed to serving investors with the best-in-class asset management products and investment solutions.

*Source: State Administration of Foreign Exchange, as of 31 May 2020

Disclaimer:

This document is issued by China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Asset Management Limited ("CICC HKAM") and has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is provided for information purposes only. Nothing contained herein constitutes investment advice or invitation for investment, or should be relied on as such.

Although the information provided in this document has been obtained from sources which CICC HKAM believes to be reliable, it does not guarantee the accuracy of such information and such information may be incomplete or condensed.

Important Risk Warnings:

The CICC China Equity Fund (the "Fund") seeks to primarily invest in companies of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") to achieve long-term capital growth through exposure to PRC related companies.

The Fund's investment in equity securities is subject to general market risks, whose value may fluctuate due to various factors, such as changes in investment sentiment, political and economic conditions and issuer-specific factors.

The Fund is subject to concentration risk as a result of the concentration of its investments in companies which are domiciled in, or carrying out the main part of their economic activity in, the PRC (including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). The value of the Fund may be more volatile than that of a fund having a more diverse portfolio of investments. The value of the Fund may also be more susceptible to economic, political, policy, foreign exchange, liquidity, tax or regulatory event adversely affecting the PRC markets.

The Fund's investment in financial derivative instruments is subject to additional risks, including counterparty and credit risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, volatility risk and over-the counter transaction risk.

Investment involves risks, including possible loss of principal. Please note that the aforementioned investment risks are not exhaustive. Investors should not base on this document alone to make investment decisions, but should read the offering documents carefully including full text of risk factors stated therein before investing.