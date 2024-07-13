CICC: Key Event of China Pavilion on the First Day - Theme Event of Neu Earth Held at Sunny Side of the Doc

the 35th Sunny Side of the Doc (hereinafter referred to as the Sunnyside) officially opened in the coastal city of La Rochelle. The China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC), as the organizer of the “China Pavilion”, held a series of theme events during the Sunnyside.

On June 24, 2024, the 35th Sunny Side of the Doc (hereinafter referred to as the Sunnyside) officially opened in the coastal city of La Rochelle. The China Intercontinental Communication Center (CICC), as the organizer of the “China Pavilion”, held a series of theme events during the Sunnyside. On the first day at the Sunnyside, the CICC hosted a themed event of “Neu Earth”. During the event, exhibitors of the China Pavilion, such as the China Media Group, the China International Television Corporation and the Guizhou Radio and Television Station, were invited to display the latest documentaries with the theme of green development. More than 100 Chinese and foreign guests attended the event, including Blue Ant Media from Canada, Welt from Germany, the World Congress of Science & Factual Producers, NHK from Japan, Mediacorp from Singapore, and the Brazilian Content.

Following the successful launch of the documentary Neu Earth 1 in 2023, the CICC cooperated with international partners for the production of the second season. During this event, representatives of the Chinese and foreign partners highlighted the cooperation on the production of Neu Earth 2. This documentary, centering on the story of green cities, focuses on displaying urban morphology, land use, transportation modes, renewable green energy, construction technologies, urban eco-management, and other green ideas and emerging technologies, and advocates green and low-carbon lifestyles.

Dong Baosheng, Chairman of the CICC, said in his speech that since its establishment 30 years ago, the CICC has been adhering to the vision of being a place “where the world meets wondrous China”. While producing documentaries about China with foreign partners, the CICC has also been paying attention to the common topics of all mankind and writing our common stories. Environmental protection and sustainable development are common concerns of the world, and the CICC will continue to pay attention to the programs on the “theme of green and sustainable development” and invest more in producing content on this theme. He hoped to join hands with the Sunnyside to build the “Neu Earth” event a long-term and diversified platform to help more and more documentary projects with the theme of green development achieve fruitful results.

Mark Reynolds, Global Head of Documentaries at Fremantle, a well-known British media company, shared their vision on cooperation. He said that Neu Earth would guide us to make pioneering explorations around the world and find important technological innovations that would help mankind overcome climate change. In the second season of the series, the Neu Earth team has shifted their attention to future megacities, focusing on the key factors in achieving carbon neutrality. He said that he was glad to see Beach House Pictures (BHP) from Singapore become a partner in this project. As BHP’s parent company, Fremantle also attaches great importance to continuously expanding cooperation with the CICC and looks forward to sharing more Chinese stories with the world.

Liu Wei, Deputy Director of the International Media Relations Center of CICC, said that the production of Neu Earth 1 and Neu Earth 2, from the project conception to the joint design with international teams, and from field research to shooting around the world, lasted four years and covered 12 countries and regions, mainly including China, the US, the UK, Australia, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and the Caribbean region, where they collected the world’s cutting-edge green technologies, solutions and concepts, which provided this series with such highlights as broad geographical span, professional scientific and technological knowledge, numerous characters and stories, and novel narrative angles. In November this year, the series will be completed and meet the global audience.

Centering on the theme of “green development”, this event also invited many institutions to promote related theme projects on the spot. Sun Ye and Zou Chuchu, representatives of the China Media Group and the China International Television Corporation, shared some latest projects with the theme of green development, such as Wild Wonders Creatures on Earth, China: Nature’s Secret Code, Verdant Reverie of Chinese Hidden Garden, Blossom Matters - Season II, The Making of China’s Green Miracle and Chinese White Dolphin, looking forward to further cooperation with more international institutions.

Ha Siting, Chief Editor of Guizhou Radio and Television Station, introduced the highlight project Living in Guizhou. He hoped to share Guizhou's experience in green development with the world through high-quality documentaries, and also hoped to learn new ideas, new practices and new technologies of green development from the world. In this era of globalization, the common pursuit of ecological civilization will make us a community with a shared future.

Neu Earth 1 consists of two episodes, each 52 minutes. Focusing on the theme of “green and sustainable development”, through introducing the emerging technologies in the world, it arouses the audience's awareness of protecting our green planet. Since its debut on the Smithsonian Channel of Paramount Global in the United States on December 14, 2023, this series has been continuously broadcast to Europe, the Middle East and Asia through international media organizations such as Welt from Germany and Asharq from Saudi Arabia, thus building a brand effect of green communication.

