CICC Wins Most Honored Companies in Institutional Investor 2021 All-Asia Executive Team Awards

BEIJING, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Investor has released its full list of 2021 All-Asia Executive Team awards, in which CICC achieved great results by leveraging its outstanding corporate governance, leadership, investor relations capability and ESG performance. CICC was once again named in the Most Honored Companies, one of the only two winners of this prize in the banks category, competing against a total of 1,438 companies across 18 sectors.

CICC also won the Best ESG award for the third consecutive year, reflecting investors' recognition of the company's ESG goals, ESG disclosure, and product and operation alignment with ESG objectives, as well as CICC's long-term efforts in the practice of corporate social responsibility.

CICC also captured prizes in many other important categories, including as Best CEO, Best CFO, Best IR Professional and Best IR Program.

Below is the full list of awards given to CICC by Institutional Investor this year:

Institutional Investor

2021 All-Asia Executive Team

- All-Asia Banks Sector

Most Honored Companies (Rank 2)

Best ESG (Combined & Buy-Side Rank 2)

Best CEOs (Combined & Buy-Side):

Zhaohui Huang (Rank 3)

(Rank 3) Best CFOs (Combined & Buy-Side):

King Fung (William) Wong (Rank 1)

King (Rank 1) Best IR Program (Combined Rank 2 & Buy-Side Rank 3)

- Chinese Mainland Banks Sector

Most Honored Companies (Rank 2)

Best ESG (Combined & Buy-Side Rank 2)

Best CEOs (Combined & Buy-Side):

Zhaohui Huang (Rank 2)

(Rank 2) Best CFOs (Combined & Buy-Side):

King Fung (William) Wong (Rank 1)

King (Rank 1) Best IR Professionals(Combined & Buy-Side):

Nan Sun (Rank 3)

(Rank 3) Best IR Program (Combined & Buy-Side Rank 2)

For more than 30 years, Institutional Investor has recognized people and firms in the financial services industry for excellence. The integrity of Institutional Investor's editorial and research-supported rankings and awards have earned the highest regard in the industry and continue to set the standard by which excellence is measured. The 2021 All-Asia Executive Team survey results reflect the opinions from 4,084 investment professionals at 1,285 financial services firms.

At the awards organized by Institutional Investor in previous years, CICC also accomplished remarkable achievements, by winning Most Honored Companies in 2017 and 2019 and Best ESG in 2019 and 2020, as well as Best CEO, Best IR Program and Best Corporate Governance several times.

These honors once again represent the confidence the industry and the finance media has in CICC. As a leading Chinese investment bank with "Chinese Roots and International Reach", CICC has always followed the fundamental mission of combining best international practice with the realities of China. We are looking to improving our responsiveness, adaptability and creativity, with the will to go forward into new territory, so that we may create greater value for our clients and shareholders.

About China International Capital Corporation (CICC)

China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC, 03908.HK, 601995.SH) is a top tier investment bank, founded in China in 1995, providing first-class financial services to corporates, institutions and individuals worldwide. As the first international joint-venture investment bank in China, CICC plays a unique role to support China's economic reforms and liberalization through providing comprehensive one-stop domestic, overseas, and cross-border financial services including investment banking, equities, FICC, asset management, private equity investment, wealth management and research. Headquartered in Beijing, CICC has over 200 branches in Mainland China and offices in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, New York, London, San Francisco, Frankfurt and Tokyo. For more information about CICC, please visit www.cicc.com