CIO VIEWS Digital Magazine Special Edition Featuring: Hamid Kohan, The Most Empowering Business-Leaders Leading Through the Change

Legal Soft Solution’s President and CEO Hamid Kohan A Technology Entrepreneur Integrating Cutting-Edge Technology & Marketing into the Legal Industry was awarded by CIO Views as The Most Empowering Business-Leaders Leading Through the Change 2022.

—

Awarded and Recognized for Bringing Innovation and Automation to the Legal Field

CIO Views featuring Hamid Kohan talks about how an entrepreneur with 35 years of experience in technology and business development was able to help law firms in identifying what they need to control, manage, and how to promote their law practice.

With his immense desire to impact and help law firms grow and expand with his expertise in technology, Legal Soft Solution Inc. became a provider of Practice Management Solutions that achieves more than 100% growth in law firms. Offering social media marketing management, virtual assistant support, business development, and more, Legal Soft Solution is redefining the modern law firm!

“Legal Soft Solution’s success is due to the dedication and commitment of our team to our clients, combined with creativity and innovation to bring resources and technologies into the legal industry. I am proud to be a member of the organization”.

- Hamid Kohan CEO - President

The Most Empowering Business-Leaders Leading Through the Change is a special edition magazine that promotes leaders that innovate the world through their technological and management styles.

About Us: We deploy a group of experts to assist each firm at a fraction of the cost of local staffing. Legal Soft adds value “You do the law and let us do the business of law."

Contact Info:

Name: Legal Soft Solution

Email: Send Email

Organization: Legal Soft Solution

Address: 21777 Ventura Blvd Unit#236, Woodland Hills, CA 91364, United States

Phone: (424) 341-4917

Website: https://legalsoftsolution.com/



