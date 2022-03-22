Circles Life Announces Its Much Anticipated 100GB Sim Only Plan

—

Circles Life Australia recently introduced its 100GB sim only plan. According to the company, the plan comes with unlimited talk and text, voice mail, free 5 hours sim delivery, and 100GB of Data via the Optus 4G Plus network. The plan also includes VoLTE / VoWIFI, perfect for people who may find themselves in the basement or the subway where regular cell phone signals can’t penetrate. If anything, that means they can continue to use their data plans, regardless of where they may be.

The 100GB sim card plans cost $35 and can be availed by existing Circles Life customers. Switching plans only require that customers fire up the Circles.Life app to upgrade their plan. However, downgrading the project will require that customers contact customer service or what’s referred to as Customer Happiness Experts.

The best part is that any promotions available on the existing plan that customers want to change will also be applied once the project has changed. Plus, all customers get to enjoy features like VoLTE + VoWifi. However, the company cautions that any promotions offered by the new program will replace any waivers or bonuses associated with the existing one when upgraded.

Readers can learn more about the 100GB Circles Life Australia plan by visiting their official website https://www.circles.life/au/sim-only/100gb

“At Circles Life, we are always trying to offer the best possible plans to our customers. All our customers, both new and existing, benefit from the fact that there are no hidden costs or charges associated with any of our plans. In fact, that’s one of the reasons why so many Australians choose Circles Life over several competing companies,” said a representative for Circles Life Australia.

She added, “The 100GB of Data offers excellent value for anyone who needs to work and stay connected on the go. However, if they run out of data, it is possible to get an additional boost for $10 per 3GB. That said, this is more than enough data for most people.”

About Circles Life Australia

Circles Life Australia was born with a vision to revolutionise the telco industry by putting customers in the driver’s seat.

Powered by the Optus 4G Plus Network in Australia, the Circles.Life mobile app has the highest rated telco app in Australia. The digital telco offers no lock in contract with a 30 day satisfaction guarantee, BYO number options, price matching, and probably the best big data plan prices in Australia.

Circles.Life’s ambition is to offer a service that makes everyone feel special – by offering the latest plan discounts to every customer, not just the new ones. Each customer deserves the best value, freedom, and endless amounts of data that they need to live life on their terms. So that’s what Circles.Life is doing. 100% satisfaction guaranteed.

Contact Info:

Name: Shoaib

Email: Send Email

Organization: Circles Life Australia

Address: 04-113, Level 4, 383 George St, Sydney NSW 2000 Sydney, NSW Australia

Website: https://www.circles.life/au/sim-only/100gb



Release ID: 89071665