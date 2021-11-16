Cisco Appoints New ASEAN Leader to Bolster Growth across the Region

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco, the worldwide technology leader, today announced the appointment of Bee Kheng Tay as the new President and leader for its ASEAN business. Bee Kheng is responsible for driving Cisco's profitable growth and leading its go-to-market operations across 10 countries in the region.

Bee Kheng brings with her over two decades of experience in the enterprise technology sector. Most recently, she was Managing Director of Renewals, Asia Pacific, Japan and China, where she drove Cisco's customer experience strategy and played an instrumental role in Cisco's transition towards a software-based and recurring revenue-based model, leading her team to achieve impressive consecutive double-digit growth. Subscription revenue from software and services was 53% of Cisco's overall global business in FY21, making Cisco one of the largest software companies globally.

Prior to this, Bee Kheng led Cisco's Singapore and Brunei business for three years. During this time, she elevated Cisco's engagement with the Singapore government and broader Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry. She spearheaded several key initiatives, including the establishment of the Cisco Singapore Co-Innovation Center and the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, supported by a partnership with Singapore's Economic Development Board.

Bee Kheng Tay said, "ASEAN's digital economy holds great potential in today's digital, cloud-first world. The challenges of the past two years have placed organizations of all sizes at a pivotal point. Now more than ever, businesses' priorities are centered around business agility, hybrid work and pivoting to cloud, software and services. These are underpinned with seamless customer experience and end-to-end cybersecurity. As a global leader in networking, collaboration, and cybersecurity, Cisco is at the forefront of innovations and solutions that enable our customers and partners to navigate these shifts, unlock new growth opportunities and power an inclusive recovery in the post-pandemic hybrid everything environment. I look forward to leading our team to drive sustainable growth, and delivering value to our customers, stakeholders and the community, by leveraging our deep understanding of the incredibly diverse and vibrant markets across the region."

Dave West, President for Asia Pacific, Japan and China, said, "We are delighted to welcome Bee Kheng to our regional leadership team at this exciting time as we continue to see strong, sustained customer demand in ASEAN. As we continue to serve the needs of our customers across the region, Bee Kheng's extensive track record as a proven leader in the ICT industry, along with her vast expertise in technology and business transformation, will bring immense value to the success of our teams, customers and partners."

Bee Kheng takes over from Naveen Menon, who is moving into a new global role within Cisco's Strategic Execution Office and will be responsible for scaling out Cisco's 5G and Edge offers, working in close partnership with the engineering units, service providers and hyperscalers.

"We want to thank Naveen for his great leadership and support across the ASEAN region over the past four and a half years. As we move forward into 2022, I am certain that Bee Kheng and our ASEAN team will continue to build on the great momentum across all areas of the business and scale us to greater heights," said Dave West.

