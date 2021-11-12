Cisco Ranked Number 1 in Inaugural 2021 Singapore Best Workplace(TM) in Technology List by Great Place to Work(R)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco, a worldwide leader in technology, has been ranked first place in the Inaugural 2021 Singapore Best Workplaces™ In Technology List released by the Great Place to Work® organization, today.

The companies featured in the list are selected using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. This year, close to 50 companies in the technology sector have been Great Place to Work-Certified™. Only companies who have attained a score of at least 65% on Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey can receive the certification.

In this year's survey, 96% of Cisco employees responded positively to the statement: "Taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work". This compares to 53% of employees at a typical global company who say the same.

Andy Lee, Managing Director for Singapore and Brunei at Cisco, said: "We are delighted to be named number one in the Singapore's Best Workplaces in Technology List. The past year has presented many challenges to businesses including having to keep employees engaged, and ensure their overall wellbeing, as they juggled multiple responsibilities in the midst of a global pandemic. At Cisco, we have embraced a hybrid workstyle for decades and the wellbeing of our employees has always been a top priority. Driven by our Conscious Culture, we fully understand that if you take care of your people, they will take care of the customers, partners and business. I would like to thank everyone at Cisco Singapore for continuing to lead by example on this front."

Fostering a Conscious Culture

Conscious Culture is a way of life at Cisco. It helps to foster an environment where employees are aware of the environment that they are part of, feel accountable, empowered, and actively contribute to a diverse and inclusive culture, where everyone feels safe and can thrive.

All teams across Cisco practice various rituals to support an inclusive workplace culture. These include initiatives like "StandOut Assessment", which every team member undertakes. It gives insights into their top two strengths and allows leaders to better understand their team members. Employees also check in with their leaders every week for a focused conversation about work, their priorities, what they loved doing, what they loathed, and the support they need. In addition, leaders roll out an "Engagement Pulse" every quarter. This short survey enables leaders to find out how team members are feeling about their work, their team, and the company, which thereby triggers candid, open conversations and reflections and helps build stronger engagement.

Across the company, Cisco's Employee Resource Organizations (EROs) foster inclusive community networks connecting employees with shared interests and beliefs across all the markets that Cisco operates in, with the goal of driving connections and enabling employees unleash their full potential.

At the heart of Cisco's workplace culture is a focus on the "Whole You". Employees are encouraged to take care of themselves and make all aspects of wellbeing – physical, social, emotional, and financial – a priority, so that they may give their best at work and at home.

Anupam Trehan, Senior Director People & Communities for Asia Pacific, Japan, and Greater China at Cisco, said: "At Cisco, it is always about our people. We are relentlessly focused on creating the right environment for employees to be themselves, and flourish and grow their careers. We firmly believe that our Conscious Culture is a key differentiator to achieve that. This recognition reaffirms that we are certainly an employer of choice, enabling our employees to reach their full potential, whilst contributing to the growth of the company".

How Great Place to Work® determines the Best Workplaces in Technology List in Singapore

Great Place to Work identified the Best Workplaces by analyzing technology companies' workplace programs and surveying all their employees in Singapore (for companies with a staff strength of less than 5,000) about the key factors that create great workplaces for all.

Employees are invited to respond to 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™, demonstrating how the company has empowered the individuals to reach their full human potential. 85% of the evaluation is based on what employees report about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. GPTW analyze these experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make up, and what's typical in the technology sector. The remainder of the evaluation is an assessment of all employees' daily experiences of the company's values, people's ability to contribute new ideas, and the effectiveness of their leaders to ensure they're consistently experienced.

To ensure surveys truly represent all employees, GPTW requires enough people in each organization to respond that results are accurate to a 95% confidence level and 5% margin of error or better. GPTW reviews any anomalies in survey responses, news and financial performance to ensure there aren't any extraordinary reasons to believe we couldn't trust a company's survey results.

"With Singapore's aim to be a regional technology hub, companies on the 2021 Singapore Best Workplaces™ In Technology List are leading the way. These companies demonstrate that placing focus on business growth and putting people first need not be mutually exclusive. With the continuous war for talent in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving industry, we hope that these 10 ranked technology companies can be examples for industry players and provide attractive options for talent looking for their next place to grow their career," said Ms Evelyn Kwek, Managing Director of Great Place to Work ASEAN and ANZ.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 97 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.