Cision PR Newswire to Serve as Official Newswire and Exhibitor Media Center Host for CES 2022

Cision Shares How Companies Can Stand Out in This Hybrid Event

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision PR Newswire is happy to announce that it is the official newswire service and Exhibitor Media Center host for CES® 2022, one of the most influential tech events in the world. Produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ®, the event will take place in Las Vegas and digitally from January 5-8 and feature keynotes from industry visionaries and cutting-edge product showcases from more than 1,600 expected exhibitors.

Cision PR Newswire will be hosting the Official CES Exhibitor Media Center and is the official wire service for the 2022 event.

"CES is a landmark event that always showcases the most exciting and innovative developments in the tech sector," said Liam Power, SVP of Global Distribution at Cision. "We're looking forward to partnering with the CTA once again to help exhibitors tell their story to relevant audiences while amplifying their media coverage at this world-renowned event that usually generates lots of buzz."



Planning, Pitching and Placements: Bringing it All Together

To help exhibitors plan their strategies for a hybrid digital and in-person event and effectively engage media and other target audiences at CES 2022, Cision PR Newswire organized a special webinar titled "Planning, Pitching and Placements: Bringing it All Together," the webinar featured insights from Caroline Finnell, Manager of Event Communications at the Consumer Technology Association; Jason Hiner, Senior Editorial Director at CNET; and Kristen Sala, Senior Director of Media Research at Cision. The webinar covered topics on:

The return of in-person event planning amid a "new normal"

Creating relevant messaging and getting in front of the right audience

Best practices for appealing to the media and influencers

Watch the webinar on-demand here.

To learn more about Cision PR Newswire's partnership with CTA and see CES exhibitor news and media kits, visit the Official CES 2022 Exhibitor Media Center.

