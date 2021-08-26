CI&T & VTEX Drive Digital Transformation Effort Helping Carrefour Become One of the Leading E-commerce Grocery Suppliers

Replatforming from a legacy monolith solution to a modern SaaS e-commerce platform led to a 30% improvement in order conversions

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T , a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, today announced a digital transformation partnership with Carrefour Brazil, one of the largest food retailers globally. The successful project was implemented in collaboration with VTEX which helped position Carrefour Brazil to be one of the leading e-commerce grocery providers in the country.

Carrefour is the largest supermarket chain selling more than 25 million units a year across 817 storefronts in Brazil. To achieve its goal of becoming the country's leading digital grocer, Carrefour required a powerful, modern digital commerce solution that would provide the flexibility to drive rapid transformation and keep up with consumer demands.

"Because of the pandemic we needed to move quickly to build out our online capabilities. Of course, the safety of our customers and of our employees is always our top concern," said Paulo Farroco, CIO of Carrefour. "Working with CI&T and VTEX to quickly build a robust e-commerce platform not only solved an immediate problem, but it also laid a solid foundation for Carrefour to increase revenue and loyalty by making rapid, continuous improvements to the consumer shopping experience."

Building an end-to-end digital commerce solution on the VTEX platform enabled CI&T to deliver compelling results:

A 30% improvement in order conversions

An impressive 168% improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS)

Established a customer-centric, agile, and scalable architecture for future digital growth. The new platform enables the deployment of new functionality in minutes, with daily improvements and innovations made available to Carrefour consumers.

The optimization now allows Carrefour to:

Easily create and manage promotions to increase order value.

Deliver an intuitive, seamless checkout experience with SmartCheckout, allowing for single-click purchases.

Enable an omnichannel shopping experience that lets consumers choose the most convenient way to pay for and receive products.

View the case study here.

