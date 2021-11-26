CI&T Wins Global Open Finance Challenge with Financial Passport Solution for Immigrants

CI&T's NoFrontiers team developed an unprecedented solution aimed at newcomers to a foreign country

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CI&T, a global digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services to some of the world's leading brands, is the winner of the first Global Open Finance Challenge , an unprecedented competition that seeks innovative ideas to transform the banking sector.

CI&T's NoFrontiers team, composed of a group of nine intrapreneurs from the company, took home the victory in the "Convenience" category by developing FinPass - a global financial passport designed for newcomers to a foreign country, whether immigrants, students, refugees or digital nomads.

The Global Open Finance Challenge was created by CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank and NatWest Group in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The challenge invited teams of innovators from around the world to prototype and present ideas with the potential to facilitate access to financial products and services through new, improved and more personalised experiences.

"The innovation of our products is based on the application of the core concept of open banking: people's financial data belongs to them, so they must be incorporated into their daily lives wherever they are, with global mobility", explains Leonardo Mattiazzi, EVP /CI&T partner and member of NoFrontiers. "As open banking is still seen as a local resource, we want to make FinPass truly global and inclusive."

The FinPass solution

CI&T's FinPass solution won the "Convenience" category, which honors the most innovative and convenient channel for accessing banking services. FinPass is an integration and credit solution for immigrants connected to a global network of banks that aims to make it easier for newcomers to access credit and establish themselves in new countries. The company's objective is to solve a problem that several members of the team itself have already faced: building a life in another country.

91 teams from 19 countries competed in the challenge and CI&T's NoFrontiers was one of four winning teams. Each winning team will work with one or more of the four banks - CIBC, Itaú Unibanco, National Australia Bank and NatWest Group - to convert their innovative idea into a proof of concept.

CI&T's NoFrontiers team includes: Alex Nobre Ribeiro, Carlos Roberto Nogueira Júnior, Daniel Cobianchi, Felipe Dewulf, Karen Bizanha, Leandro Duran, Leonardo Mattiazzi, Namaste Menegassi and Rafael Turon.

Find more details on the challenge here .

About CI&T

CI&T is a global digital specialist, a partner in end-to-end digital transformation for 50+ Large Enterprises & Fast Growth Clients. As digital natives, we bring a 26-year track record of accelerating business impact through complete and scalable digital solutions. With a global presence in 8 countries with a nearshore delivery model, CI&T is the Employer of Choice for 5,000 professionals in strategy, data science, design, and engineering, unlocking top-line growth, improving customer experience and driving operational efficiency.

Christee Song

+817084210205

christees@ciandt.com

Related Links :

http://www.ciandt.com.cn