Citadel-MAGNUS is the highest ranked Australian transaction communication firm for fifth consecutive year: APAC Mergermarket League Tables

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate and financial communication firm, Citadel-MAGNUS, has achieved a top four ranking on deal count and deal volume for the Asia-Pacific region (excl. Japan) in the 2020 PR Advisors global and regional league tables from Mergermarket.

The fourth placed ranking across both measures consolidates Citadel-MAGNUS as the leading transaction communication advisory firm in Australia for the fifth consecutive year.

Based on Mergermarket's assessment criteria, Citadel-MAGNUS advised on a total of 21 deals in 2020 (18 deals in 2019) for a combined value of more than US$11 billion (A$14.2 billion), up from US$8.7 billion ($A11.2 billion) in 2019.

Notable transactions contributing to the successful year included Coca-Cola European Partners proposed acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil (A$10 billion), Maddison Dearborn Partners' A$1.6 billion acquisition of Quadrant Private Equity's 55% stake in APM, KKR's acquisition of a 55% stake in Colonial First State for A$1.7 billion from CBA, Caledonia-led consortium's A$1.2 billion acquisition of a 34% stake in Scientific Games and IGO's A$1.9 billion acquisition of a 49% interest in Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia.

The Mergermarket annual league tables examine the performance of the Financial PR advisory firms around the world on transactions of US$5 million of value or greater, ranking firms by the volume and value of deals they advised on.

