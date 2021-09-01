Citi Appointed Munir Nanji as Central Europe Cluster Head and Citi Country Officer for Czech Republic

SINGAPORE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi has announced the appointment of Munir Nanji as Central Europe Cluster Head and Citi Country Officer (CCO) for Czech Republic, commencing September 1, 2021. Munir succeeds Kevin A. Murray, who retired in August 2021, as the new Cluster Head. He will report to Kristine Braden, Europe Cluster Head and will be responsible for Citi's franchises in Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia as well as 11 non-presence countries in the cluster. In his role as CCO for Czech, which is subject to regulatory approval, Munir succeeds Michal Nebesky, who announced his intention to pursue new professional opportunities.

Munir was the Asia Pacific Region Head of the Global Subsidiaries Group in Citi's Banking Capital Markets and Advisory business, based in Singapore. Munir has previously worked internationally across Asia, Europe and Africa, in various country and regional corporate banking, product management and legal entity governance roles. Prior to Citi, Munir also worked for Unicredit supporting their expansion phase across Central Europe. Munir started his career as a management associate with Citi in Kenya.

Commenting on the appointment Kristine Braden, Europe Cluster Head said "I am pleased to welcome Munir Nanji back to Central Europe, which is an important cluster for Citi. Munir brings 30 years of international banking experience running some of our largest businesses and managing key client segments in both Asia and EMEA. Under his leadership, Citi will continue to contribute to the economic growth and progress of these important markets.ʺ

