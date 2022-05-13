Citi Appoints Mendy Chung as Hong Kong Head of Insurance

About Citi

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 May 2022 - Citigroup Inc. (NYSE symbol: C) - Citi announced the appointment of Mendy Chung as Head of Insurance for Hong Kong, effectively immediately. As Hong Kong Head of Insurance, Mendy Chung has overall responsibility for the growth and management of Citibank's insurance business in Hong Kong, including business development, sales and distribution, channel management and product assurance.Mendy rejoined Citibank from Prudential Hong Kong Limited, where she was Chief Partnership Distribution Officer to oversee the bancassurance partnership.Mendy has over 20 years of management experience in financial services. She started her career with American Express as a Management Trainee and subsequently held various senior marketing and management positions at leading corporations and financial institutions.Mendy reports to Sujoy Ghosh, Head of Insurance for Asia Pacific and EMEA, and Josephine Lee, Head of Retail Bank for Hong Kong.Josephine Lee made a welcome note to Mendy, "We are delighted to have Mendy rejoining Citi taking on the Head of Insurance position, taking charge of our Insurance business which is an integral part of the Group's global wealth management development strategy. With Mendy's solid experience in bancassurance partnership, professional expertise in insurance, as well as her diversified valuable experience, we are confident that Mendy and her team will continue to offer new and suitable protection solutions to meet the growing needs of customers, driving our insurance business to the next level."Download Mendy Chung's bio: http://release-sgfs1.media-outreach.com/i/Download/245380

