Citi Asia Pacific Wins Best Bank and Digital Bank of the Year from The Asset Magazine

HONG KONG, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi Asia Pacific was recently named Best Bank and Digital Bank of the Year by The Asset Magazine, recognizing Citi's franchise in the region for its performance, resiliency, and acceleration of digital banking.

In its Triple A Sustainable Capital Markets Regional Awards, The Asset named Citi Asia Pacific Best Bank, Best Corporate and Institutional Adviser, Best Equity Adviser and Best Healthcare/Pharmaceutical Adviser.

The bank's progress in accelerating digital banking and driving scale through digital partnerships was separately recognized by The Asset in its Triple A Digital Awards. Citi was named Digital Bank of the Year in Asia Pacific as well as Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Bahrain and the UAE.

"These awards represent exceptional recognition of our team's focus on delivering solutions across Asia Pacific through a time of challenge. We thank our clients for the trust they place in us every day, and we are excited about continuing to support and grow with them," said Peter Babej, Chief Executive Officer, Citi Asia Pacific.

On Citi's Best Bank win, the publication said, "Citi Asia Pacific set a record for net new money in wealth management, exceeding US$20 billion for the first time in its history as at December 16 2020, exceeding the previous year's total by 10%."

"It made big strides in the equity capital markets business, arranging deals in multiple geographies amid increased market volatility due to COVID-19," the magazine added, in reference to Citi's Best Equity Adviser win. Citi arranged the first equity transaction in South Korea in 2020, a US$503 million block trade for Celltrion.

Citi was also a joint global coordinator in the largest combined offering in Asia in the past decade – the US$3 billion placement and convertible bond for Bharti Airtel. In the last 12 months, Citi has helped raise over US$150 billion for Asia Pacific clients from international capital markets and advised on close to US$100billion in M&A involving Asian companies.

About Citi

