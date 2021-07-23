Citi named Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Asia by Euromoney

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi (NYSE: C) was named Best Bank for Corporate Responsibility in Asia by Euromoney in their recent annual awards. The editorial award recognizes a bank's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion; reducing the environmental impact of operations; promoting workforce development and social mobility; and innovative and effective initiatives to strengthen local communities in which banks are domiciled. The editorial write-up announcing the award is attached.

"Citi is committed to building a more diverse, inclusive and sustainable future. This award is excellent recognition of everything we do to support our clients and communities to generate positive change," said Peter Babej, Citi Asia Pacific CEO.

The award recognized Citi's important work in these areas over the last year.

In September, 2020, Citi Asia Pacific and the Citi Foundation announced a collective commitment of US$35 million in philanthropic investments to advance economic opportunities and employability for youth from low-income and underserved communities in the region by 2023. In addition, the bank will offer 6,000 jobs and 60,000 job skills training opportunities for young people at Citi Asia over the next three years.

In 2020, Citi Foundation invested over US $10.2 million in 39 community programs across Asia Pacific, focusing on Pathways to Progress, Financial Inclusion and Community Solutions. In addition, the businesses in Asia Pacific contributed US $14.4 million to support community projects and events.

To date, Citi and Citi Foundation has contributed over US $23.86 million in supporting COVID-19-related recovery efforts across the region to deliver ongoing relief and support for recovery in communities impacted by the pandemic.

Co-led by the Citi Foundation and the UNDP, Youth Co:Lab was scaled to 25 countries and territories across Asia Pacific in 2020 – It's the largest youth-led social entrepreneurship movement in Asia. Youth Co:Lab takes an ecosystem approach. The program has built a regional multi-stakeholder alliance with 192 partners across different sectors. It has supported over 75,000 youth participants through different forums - national dialogues, regional summits, social innovation challenges and a springboard program. Over 8,000 young social entrepreneurs have benefited from the program and it has helped to launch or improve over 1,000 youth-led social enterprises.

27,900+ Citi employees along with their families and friends volunteered for Citi's 2020 Global Community Day

Notes to editors

Over 50% of our staff in Asia are female and as we have stated publically, our goal is improve the representation of women globally in Assistant Vice President to Managing Director level roles to at least 40% globally by the end of 2021.

Consistent with Citi's inclusive culture, Employee Network chapters serve as local branches of our Affinity Groups and are initiated, led by and open to all employees. They offer professional development, mentoring, networking and community engagement opportunities to members and colleagues. In 2020, the number of Networks increased to 29 in Asia Pacific including across the Citi Women's Network, Families Matter Network and Generations Network.

including across the Citi Women's Network, Families Matter Network and Generations Network. During the course of the last 12 months, we achieved our global environmental impact goals – sourcing renewable electricity for 100% of facilities in the region. We achieved this through sourcing regional International Renewable Electricity Certificates (i-RECs) and in HK we continued to participate in the HK energy certification scheme where Citi was one of the original participants in the programme first launched in 2019.

We initiated our onsite renewable electricity plant at our regional HQ, Citi Tower HK on 22nd March 2021. We installed 360 solar panels, which are forecasted to produce 85,337 kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 20 households. The rooftop Installation also includes a wind turbine, which generates electricity on-site for local use.

. We installed 360 solar panels, which are forecasted to produce 85,337 kilowatt-hours of renewable electricity equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 20 households. The rooftop Installation also includes a wind turbine, which generates electricity on-site for local use. For Citi Singapore's Global Community Day (GCD) this year, we ran a bank-wide employee fundraiser which raised over S$150,000 from 11 businesses and functions across our franchise. The funds will go to ChildAid, an annual youth charity concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times since 2005, in support of thousands of financially disadvantaged children to pay for lunch, take transport to and from school, and pursue different art forms for their personal development. It is the sixth consecutive year that employees garnered more than S$100,000 through GCD employee fundraiser to support various charities.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.

