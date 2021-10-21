Citi Partners Grab to Enable Seamless Conversion of Citi ThankYou Points and Citi Miles To GrabRewards Points, Creating Greater Value for Consumers

New tie-up offers Citi credit card customers greater flexibility and convenience in redeeming Citi ThankYou Points or Citi Miles for GrabRewards points

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citi, the largest pan-regional credit card issuer, and Grab, a leading superapp in Southeast Asia, are providing Citi cardmembers in Singapore with more options to maximise the value of their Citi ThankYou Points or Citi Miles.

Starting today, Citi cardmembers will have a new channel to instantly convert their existing Citi ThankYou Points or Citi Miles to GrabRewards points. This tie-up was partly in response to Citi cardmembers' feedback on wanting more rewards redemption options. The partnership allows Citi card customers more flexibility to redeem their Citi ThankYou Points or Citi Miles for ride or delivery vouchers from the GrabRewards catalogue, offset in-store purchases, and participate in fun seasonal activities. This can be done seamlessly with no conversion fees imposed.

The programme follows a longstanding partnership between Citi and Grab in the region, with the most recent being a cards tie-up in Thailand in August 2021. This partnership is made possible via API integration, allowing a secure and easy way for Citi cardmembers to make instant rewards conversion on a partner's digital e-commerce site or app, using secured API developed, controlled and owned by Citi.



Serene Gay, Citibank Singapore Head of Credit Cards and Personal Loans, said: "At Citibank, we greatly value our customer experience, and seek to make it more convenient and rewarding for them to use our cards. Thus, we are delighted to be the first credit card issuer in Singapore to offer this innovative tie-up with Grab which will offer more flexibility and value to our cardmembers through combining a strategic partnership with the use of technology."

Lim Kell Jay, Head of Grab Financial Group, Singapore said: "As consumers become savvier about earning rewards with their digital payments, we are always seeking ways to enhance our users' GrabPay experience by providing greater value and rewards with every transaction. By teaming up with Citibank, consumers who are both GrabPay and Citi Card users can now have the flexibility to convert their Citi ThankYou Points or Citi Miles for everyday use on the Grab platform."

